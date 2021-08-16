"He called somebody... and we have 5 vs 5" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov recalled one of his chaotic brawls in a supermarket in Dagestan

As a youngster, Khabib Nurmagomedov would often get involved in street fights, thanks to his natural flair for combat. Hailing from the mountains of Dagestan, the former UFC champion claims to have withstood some ugly battles on the streets.

One of the stories narrated by Nurmagomedov suggests that he was far more ferocious during his late teenage years than he is now.

During his appearance on The MMA Road Show in 2015, 'The Eagle' threw light on a brawl that took place in a supermarket.

Detailing the incident, Khabib Nurmagomedov said he and four of his friends once paid a visit to a supermarket in his hometown. The security guard in the lobby was aggravated when one of them got hold of a perfume and started spraying it.

"My friend and security go crazy little bit. We are five friends together and he (the security guard) is alone. He said 'okay guys, I'm coming now'. He goes and he called somebody, four of his guys come, and we have 5 vs. 5," said Nurmagomedov.

Amid the skirmish, the security guard's female co-worker also punched Nurmagomedov in the back a few times. Their fight lasted for approximately ten minutes.

When the dust had settled, they all shook hands and buried the hatchet, according to Nurmagomedov.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov describe his supermarket fight in the video below (from 39:45):

Khabib Nurmagomedov once claimed he could "eat" Tony Ferguson in a street fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were expected to lock horns at UFC 249. While we never saw them fight, the lightweight duo did show up at a press conference a month before the scheduled event.

Ferguson stated that Nurmagomedov has never been in a street fight, which triggered the undefeated fighter.

In response, Nurmagomedov said he could "eat" 'El Cucuy' if they ever exchange blows in a street fight:

"Street fight I can eat you. Hey! Hey sunglasses. In a street fight I can eat you. You understand? Who are you? You never fight (In the street). You American guy. In America you cannot fight in the streets. I am from real mountains. I can eat you in a street fight. They (crowd) know where I'm from. I can eat you in a street fight," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Watch Nurmagomedov go back-and-forth with Ferguson in the video below:

