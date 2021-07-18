"He can do anything" - Tyron Woodley voices his support for Conor McGregor after UFC 264 loss

Tyron Woodley and Conor McGregor have not always seen eye to eye, but the former UFC welterweight champion has come out with a show of support for the Irishman after some fans have called for McGregor to retire.

Speaking to Karyn Bryant, Woodley had a lot to say about Conor McGregor and the fans who have been calling for him to retire.

"It ain't nobody's job to tell a fighter when it's time to walk away. Conor's been at the top for a very long time. He got injured, he got a loss, but he has beat a lot of people up. A lot of people have been injured on his watch. So, it's up to him. Yeah, he's made money, yeah, he's done a lot of stuff. I honestly wouldn't tell him anything. Whatever his heart desires to do," Woodley said.

Mirror mirror on the wall, whose the richest and the baddest of them all ☘️ pic.twitter.com/bLz0N93LK6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 17, 2021

Conor McGregor has a lot of options at this point in his career, and Woodley alluded to this fact. He also complimented both Poirier and McGregor for their performances at UFC 257.

"If you wanna keep fighting, if you wanna fight a superfight, if you wanna switch weight classes, if you wanna do whatever. He's in a position to do that. Do I think he's old and can't fight and his time has passed him up? Nah. His second fight against Dustin, they both looked amazing. I'm not the number one Conor fan but when I watch that fight I saw an amazing fight," Woodley concluded.

Woodley also talked about how Poirier had a perfect game plan at UFC 257. Conor McGregor couldn't handle Poirier's leg kicks, and that led to his downfall. However, Woodley concluded by saying that McGregor will do whatever he wants.

"How do we take his whole career and sit back from the spectator's standpoint and tell him what he should do because he got injured? Nah. Whatever you wanna do, he's gonna do," he said.

