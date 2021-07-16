Jorge Masvidal takes a dig at 'excuse machine' Conor McGregor and compares him to Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal isn't pleased with the way Conor McGregor has dealt with his loss to Dustin Poirier.

The UFC welterweight believes McGregor is making excuses after the Irishman claimed he had stress fractures in his leg going into UFC 264.

In an anti-climactic end to McGregor's trilogy fight with 'The Diamond', the 32-year-old superstar sustained a horrific leg break in the final seconds of the first round.

When the ringside doctors examined his injury, it was clear that McGregor was in no position to continue the fight and Poirier was declared the winner.

Earlier today, McGregor suggested he had "multiple stress fractures in the shin bone" while training for the UFC 264 headliner.

When ESPN MMA detailed McGregor's words in an Instagram post, Masvidal was convinced that the Irishman was making excuses - a habit that Colby Covington also shares, according to the 'BMF'.

"Colby n this guy (Conor McGregor) same person excuse machine," Masvidal commented.

Screenshot of Masvidal's comment

Masvidal taking a dig at McGregor comes as no surprise since he trains with Poirier at American Top Team (ATT).

Now that the rivalry between Poirier and McGregor has dramatically escalated, the #7-ranked welterweight doesn't mind sticking up for his teammate.

The beef between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal

When Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 and cemented his status as one of the biggest superstars in the promotion, Conor McGregor was quick to call out 'Street Judas' with a veiled reference.

Hey @BurgerKing, could I get a 3 piece with soda and a side chicken box please? Loads of salt and vinegar. Thanks — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2019

Although Masvidal expressed interest in sharing the octagon with him, he was certain that the bout may never come to fruition because he was "too much man" for the former double champ.

"When they asked [Dana White] why the fight is not happening, he said it in the nicest way possible that I was too much man for him [Conor McGregor]. My will, my size, my determination; mix in with I'm not a quitter, I've never tapped in my life. It's a different type of dog over here. I'm too much man for him in every way that could possibly be said," said Masvidal on The Rich Eisen Show.

Dana White also doubled down on Masvidal's statements. The UFC president said McGregor doesn't belong at welterweight and the idea of a fight between him and Masvidal will not be entertained.

However, Masvidal's recent comments about McGregor may just prove good enough to reignite their rivalry.

