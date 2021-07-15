"I'm Parker's daddy and I'm Jolie's husband" - Colby Covington sets the table for Dustin Poirier clash

Colby Covington continues to go after top-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier. This time around, the presumed welterweight title challenger made it personal by involving his rival's wife and daughter.

In an interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Colby Covington issued a challenge for Poirier to come up to welterweight to face him. 'Chaos' said he's hoping to settle "personal issues" between himself and his former training partner in the octagon. But if Poirier refuses, according to Covington:

"I just hope they get settled in the octagon one day. But if they don't, then the fans get to know who daddy is. And they get to know that I'm really Parker's daddy. It's not Dustin who's Parker's daddy. I'm Parker's daddy and I'm Jolie's husband."

As it stands, Dustin Poirier is expected to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title, while Colby Covington will reportedly get a championship rematch with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. However, Covington believes that a showdown between himself and Poirier is a more lucrative fight for 'Diamond' than challenging for gold.

"If [Dustin Poirier] did, it would be a bigger money opportunity for him to do that than to fight that guy (Charles Oliveira) he's gonna fight. You know, he does not have a draw in America. Nobody even knows who he is in Brazil. He's just not a draw; he's not gonna sell pay-per-views." His best money opportunity if he wants to do good business is to come up to 170 (lbs) and see daddy."

Colby Covington tries to defame Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington recently released footage of Dustin Poirier allegedly dropping an amateur fighter during a sparring session. The welterweight contender claims the video is proof that Poirier is not a genuinely good person. Covington shared the footage on his official Instagram account with the caption:

"The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @dustinpoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge"

Felipe Douglas, who was seen getting dropped by 'Diamond' in the video, dismissed Covington's statements as mere attempts to drag Poirier's reputation into the mud. The Brazilian denied that he's an amateur and added that he has several pro-fights under his belt.

