Sparring partner who Dustin Poirier dropped in training reveals what actually transpired

Colby Covington recently attempted to defame Dustin Poirier by leaking a video of him hurting an amateur fighter during a sparring session. 'The Diamond' took to Twitter to defend himself, claiming that the man he dropped in training was a professional MMA fighter.

The fighter in question, Felipe Douglas, finally came forward to explain his version of what actually took place. In an Instagram post, the Brazilian fighter shut down Colby Covington's allegations and confirmed Dustin Poirier's claim.

"FAKE NEWS! Positioning: Say team, today I came to give my position on the video that was reposted for the sixth round and that Colby posted!" Douglas wrote. "Take advantage of this controversy to bring up a very important issue about professional ethics within MMA."

"We know that promoting ourselves and teasing is part of the sport, and I've done this myself several times. But always using REAL facts! In this video I PROFESSIONAL FIGHTER with 20 more fights, was training with Dustin for a fight for the UFC belt against the max (sic) [Max Holloway] he even won! And I admire this one for that victory."

Douglas believes Colby Covington's post was nothing more than an attempt to drag Dustin Poirier's reputation into the mud. He added:

"And in the post Colby, he mentioned me as an amateur. In an attempt to lower Dustin. I did almost the entire camp of this fight with Dustin, always taking great training and facing him!

On top of that, Douglas is also baffled by the mere existence of the footage. He said it's unethical to record training sessions in the first place and making it public is even worse.

"Apart from that: ATT (American Top Team) training cannot be filmed, you can see that there is even a black cloth... but a sign of unethical within MMA."

(Translated from Portuguese to English by Reddit user u/SolemnSpider.)

Jorge Masivdal defends Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington's rival and former training partner Jorge Masvidal came to Dustin Poirier's aid after the video was leaked. According to 'Gamebred,' Covington's decision to go after Poirier is a reflection of his jealousy.

Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 6, 2021

"Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot? Always hating on people with power," Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

Masvidal and Covington were once close friends as they were training partners in the American Top Team. However, their relationship soured after Masvidal accused Colby Covington of not paying their coach.

