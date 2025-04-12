“He can go all the way” - Jonathan Haggerty backs fellow Brit George Jarvis for world title glory in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty thinks George Jarvis is a future ONE world champion. Jarvis scored his third straight win under the ONE banner at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, defeating Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision.

With a solid streak of wins built up, 'G-Unit' could be the next man up for a shot at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship, currently held by Regian Eersel.

Asked about his countryman's chances of one day claiming 26 pounds of gold, Haggerty told the South China Morning Post:

"George is great. I’ve known him for years. I started actually on his dad’s fight shows, which is crazy. So it’s good to see him doing well. I do think he can go all the way to the title, and I hope he does. He’s dedicated his life to it. I’ve seen it firsthand. So he deserves it. Dad and family are such great people as well."

Regian Eersel is open to giving George Jarvis his first shot at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai title

After closing out his trilogy with French kickboxer Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30, Regian Eersel plans on turning his attention toward defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown.

Asked about a potential showdown with George Jarvis in an interview with SCMP MMA, 'The Immortal' was more than welcoming of the potential clash.

"He's welcome," Eersel said. "Let's do it. If the organization wants it. You know I've never backed down from a fight."

With a trio of impressive wins over Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Rungrawee, and the aforementioned Mouhcine Chafi, is 'G-Unit' the next man up for Regian Eersel?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

