“He can punch” - Jonathan Haggerty says Takeru needs to be careful of Denis Puric’s power

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is keeping a close eye on potential foes competing at the ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card later this year.

One fight in particular has caught his eye, as well as the attention of fans around the world. Scheduled for that card is a flyweight kickboxing showdown between ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa of Japan and Canadian-Bosnian veteran Denis ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Puric.

While Takeru is heading into the fight as the hometown favorite, Haggerty warns the Japanese fighter not to overlook Puric, who is a live challenger.

‘The General’ told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“He can punch. He knows how to punch. I believe he gave Rodtang a hard fight. I think I was ringside for that one. I've seen a few of his fights—he can punch. So Takeru needs to be careful. I'm 50/50 on that one, I'll be honest.”

Check out the interview below:

Much is at stake for Takeru and Puric when the two lock horns in their three-round banger at ONE 173, and Haggerty will be watching intently from the sidelines when these two step inside the Circle.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Takeru Segawa back in action. Meanwhile, Haggerty will also see action on the same card.

Jonathan Haggerty guns for champ-champ status anew against Nabil Anane at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will attempt to reclaim his two-sport world champion status when he challenges undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane for the gold.

The two throw down at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, Nov. 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

