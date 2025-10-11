  • home icon
  "That's when I'll be the King" - Nabil Anane channels Luffy persona ahead of title defense against Jonathan Haggerty

“That’s when I’ll be the King” - Nabil Anane channels Luffy persona ahead of title defense against Jonathan Haggerty

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 11, 2025 12:59 GMT
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Thailand shares many similarities with his favorite anime character, One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy.

In fact, the 21-year-old has embraced the Monkey D. Luffy persona, even coming out to his fights dressed as the iconic hero.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane talked about why he connects and relates to Luffy.

The 21-year-old told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I got stitches here under my eye [similar to Luffy]. I’m tall, skinny, you know, and the character just fits me. And he’s entertaining. Everyone likes it, and everyone says it fits me, so good. So, it’s one of my characters now.”

Anane is ready to return to action and will make the first defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against the United Kingdom’s ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

The two square off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 11.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event live.

Nabil Anane is excited to compete in Japan again for the second time this year

The last time Nabil Anane was in Japan, he was a tourist. Now, he’s coming back to Tokyo to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Anane is excited, he told ONE Championship:

“Yeah, I think I’ll do that again. The Japanese people loved it. Well, I love Japan, too. Not only the fighting culture, but the people. Very nice, very polite, streets are clean, food is good. I love Japan.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nabil Anane vs. Jonathan Haggerty.

