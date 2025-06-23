"He can put anyone out" - Alexander Volkanovski breaks down what makes Ilia Topuria so dangerous

  • home icon
By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 23, 2025 18:54 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski (left) weighs in on Ilia Topuria
Alexander Volkanovski (left) weighs in on Ilia Topuria's (right) impressive skillset. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alexander Volkanovski has praised the impressive skillset of former opponent, Ilia Topuria, who is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317.

Volkanovski faced Topuria at UFC 298, where he suffered a brutal knockout loss and relinquished his featherweight title. Topuria went on to successfully defend the belt against Max Holloway before vacating it earlier this year in pursuit of lightweight gold. On the flipside, 'The Great' recaptured the vacant 145-pound strap by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

The Australian appeared on the OverDogs Podcast, where he offered insight into 'El Matador's' unique techniques and mindset that make him a dangerous foe inside the octagon.

"He’s got very good focus. Even when things aren’t going his way, he has this tunnel vision — like, ‘I’m gonna find that shot.’You might be jabbing him up, jabbing, jabbing — he’s missing shots. Most people would start thinking, ‘Maybe I should hold back. I better not throw until I know the shot is there.’ They start second-guessing themselves. But I haven’t really seen that in Ilia."
He added:

"When someone stays that stoic throughout the process, they’re always dangerous — because if he finds that shot, he can put anyone out, even in the lightweight division."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski wants to face Movsar Evloev next

Alexander Volkanovski has picked Movsar Evloev as his next desired opponent. Volkanovski appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he stated that a victory against Evloev is deserving of a title shot, and a win against the surging undefeated contender would further solidify his legacy.

"Straight after the fight people were mentioning Yair Rodriguez. Obviously, all camp before the fight I'm talking about Movsar, and obviously he's in a position where if you look at who deserves it, he's been undefeated and who he's fought [makes him deserve it]."
'The Great' added:

"I do like that undefeated record [of Evloev]. I'd love to take that zero, especially for legacy and where I'm at. You're taking out an undefeated guy, that younger generation — younger than me, anyway."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (15:13):

youtube-cover
Edited by Shehryar Edibam
