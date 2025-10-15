  • home icon
“He can really do everything” - Yuki Yoza looking to steal Superlek’s thunder in ONE Championship

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 15, 2025 08:17 GMT
Yuki Yoza - Photo by ONE Championship
Japanese kickboxing icon and former multi-time K-1 champion Yuki Yoza is looking to steal ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek’s spot among the pound-for-pound greats in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Yoza plans on beating the Thai icon in epic fashion in front of his hometown crowd.

Yoza is set to battle the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in a three-round bantamweight showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri card, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Yoza had nothing but high praise for ‘The Kicking Machine.’

He told the promotion:

“He can really do everything. Even under kickboxing rules without elbows or clinching, he still shows world-class, top ability. Fans and industry people rate him highly. If I can beat him, that recognition will also come to me. I’m really looking forward to fighting him.”

Needless to say, Yuki Yoza is looking to make a statement and continue his explosive run through ONE Championship. And if he can take out a big, important name in Superlek, he may be creeping up to a world title shot soon.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch live from their location.

Yuki Yoza laments ultimate test as a top fighter on global stage: “There are no weak fighters in ONE”

As easy as Yuki Yoza has made things look since making his ONE Championship debut, the 27-year-old maintains it has not been a walk in the park.

Yoza knows the elite level of competition in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he’s thankful for the opportunity to count himself among them.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

“There are no weak fighters in ONE. Everyone has world-class skills and strong mental toughness. Being able to fight on this stage, against the best in the world, is truly the ultimate as a fighter.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
