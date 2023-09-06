“He can’t help himself” - Dana White struggles to understand ‘great guy’ Aljamain Sterling’s ‘self-sabotage’ of his own UFC career

Dana White is confused by Aljamain Sterling’s alleged self-destructive tendencies.

It’s no secret that White and Sterling haven’t always been on the same page. Despite his impressive accomplishments in the Octagon, ‘Funk Master’ has seemed to rub the UFC brass the wrong way more than once, leading to him potentially missing out on future opportunities.

After the latest edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC President answered various questions during the post-event press conference. He was asked about the former UFC bantamweight champion and had this to say:

“I’ll tell you my personal experience. When you sit down with Aljamain one-on-one, he’s a great guy. He’s a great kid, very likable, everything else. The decisions he makes in public and things he says in public do not make him the most popular guy on the roster. It’s the weirdest thing. I don’t know if it’s self-sabotage or what it is.”

White continued:

“He always seems to say the wrong things in times when if he said even remotely close to the right things, people would love him. I always say about the kid, kids a good-looking kid, he’s got a great physique. When you sit down with him one-on-one, he’s a good kid, but in public, he just can’t help himself.”

On August 19, Aljamain Sterling’s title reign ended when Sean O’Malley secured a second-round TKO in the UFC 292 main event.

Since then, the relationship between Dana White and Sterling has added more friction due to ‘Funk Master’ not wanting to fight or advocate against his training partner Merab Dvalishivili for the next 135-pound title shot.

Dana White makes it clear he doesn’t dislike Aljamain Sterling

At times, Dana White has made some harsh comments about Aljamain Sterling. With that said, he continues to praise the former 135-pound champion for his accomplishments and personality when they meet in person.

During the same DWCS post-event press conference, White clarified that he doesn’t have any animosity with Sterling.

“He’s done pretty well without my advice," said White. "Look at what the kid has accomplished. He’s made a lot of money and you know how I feel about the whole me and Merab [Dvalshvili] are friends bullsh*t. I don’t dislike Aljo.”

Sterling was expected to move up to the featherweight division after fighting Sean O’Malley. Due to the disappointing result, ‘Funk Master’ seems to have switched gears to secure an immediate rematch against O'Malley.

Unfortunately for Sterling, he could be passed up as Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has garnered tons of support from fans for the next bantamweight title shot.

