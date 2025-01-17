“He can’t just hang around” - Rodtang tells Tawanchai to keep pushing the pace against dangerous Superbon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon feels Tawanchai PK Saenchai was uncharacteristically too timid in his duel with Superbon.

The undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion was tested like never before by his compatriot at ONE Friday Fights 46 back in 2023, in a back-and-forth duel that went the full five rounds.

While Tawanchai narrowly escaped with the majority decision nod and kept his 26 pounds of gold, his performance indeed left a lot to be desired.

As far as Rodtang is concerned, the 25-year-old marvel was too content with counterstriking and allowed Superbon to dictate the pace of the match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Iron Man' advised Tawanchai to be the aggressor in the rematch and force the featherweight kickboxing world champion on the defensive:

"Tawanchai needs to make it fast and strike, responding with his heavy weapons against Superbon. He can’t just hang around, kicking, waiting for the right moment, or else Superbon will get him."

The unfinished business between Tawanchai and Superbon will be settled in the main event of ONE 170 this coming Jan. 24 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang won't pick a winner between Tawanchai and Superbon

Rodtang has built quite a rapport with the headliners of the stacked ONE 170 mega event. So much so, that the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion refuses to pick a favorite in this highly-anticipated rematch.

"Well, I’m fifty-fifty for each of them. I support Thai boxers," he told ONE.

"No matter what, do your best. Superbon is my big bro, and Tawanchai is a little bro. I support both of them. I love both of my brothers."

Will Tawanchai reassert his mastery over Superbon? Or will the featherweight kickboxing king emerge as a two-sport world champion?

We'll find out next week at ONE 170. The full event will air live on Asian Primetime on Jan.24, available via watch.onefc.com.

