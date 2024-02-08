“He can’t take the damage on the feet” – Lito Adiwang reckons Danial Williams won’t be able to handle his furious striking

Lito Adiwang is equipped with confidence in his striking artillery as fight night draws near.

'Thunder Kid' aims to pick up a third successive win on the global stage of ONE when he goes to war alongside 'Mini T' Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA tussle at ONE Fight Night 19.

Fans should be in for a striking clinic when these two throw down. Adiwang does his best job when the fight remains on the feet, and the same can be said for his opponent inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on February 16.

However, he believes the Australian-Thai striker will resort to a different approach when they clash.

Speaking to the Manila Standard, the 30-year-old shared:

“Both of us are strikers, so we’ll see who gives in and turns into a wrestler because he can’t take the damage on the feet.”

Lito Adiwang won't look down at what Williams brings to the table

Bold as it may sound that Williams won't be able to deal with his firepower upstairs, Lito Adiwang does not cast aspersions on the Perth native’s stand-up arsenal.

‘Mini T’ has produced absolute barnburners throughout his promotional tenure against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Di Bella, to name a few.

It’s not easy to share the stage with them, but the Perth resident has taken to it like a duck to water and traded strike for strike with each of those ONE world champions.

Having seen ‘Mini T’ impress, ‘Thunder Kid’ knows Williams matches him across every trait of the striking department, be it speed, volume, power, or excitement.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang shared:

“We can both be good strikers, but I believe styles make fights. I have a lot of things to offer that he hasn’t seen yet, and I know that’s my key to victory.”

With such a fine line separating their near-identical fight style, don’t miss out and catch these two in action at ONE Fight Night 19.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.