“He was collecting points from the first round” – Buakaw says Chingiz Allazov’s ‘speed’ played huge role in victory over Marat Grigorian

Chingiz Allazov kicked off 2023 with the biggest win of his career, stopping Superbon Singha Mawynn to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

He followed it up with a performance at ONE Fight Night 13, which may not have had the same statement knockout, but was arguably just as impressive.

The champion outworked Marat Grigorian throughout the whole fight to defend his title and get revenge over his former foe.

Striking legend Buakaw Banchamek gave his take on Chingiz Allazov’s win over Grigorian in a recent YouTube video.

He specifically drew attention to how the champion set the pace from the start of the fight and didn’t give his opponent an opportunity to match him:

“Just as I thought, Chingiz successfully defended his championship belt. He was collecting points from the first round, while Marat instilled his game too late and he was a little slow. Speed is key to an effective attack, and that helped Chingiz. They’re the world’s top kickboxers at featherweight. So I won’t take anything away from Marat.”

Watch the full video below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay.

What is left for Chingiz Allazov following his incredible 2023

It’s been clear to see for anyone that has followed his career closely that Chingiz Allazov has turned over a new leaf since the turn of the year.

Winning the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix and world championship, ‘Chinga’ is at the top of his game right now and yet, he isn’t sure how long he wants to stay there.

A worthy challenge that will motivate him to continue pushing himself to the limit is needed for Allazov to step back inside the Circle.

The problem he is finding is that he has already beaten a lot of the top contenders in the talent- stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

As we head into 2024, there could be room for some form of champion vs champion match-up on the horizon for Allazov.