  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He was content to stand up and fight" - Former UFC champ questions Caio Borralho’s game plan after Nassourdine Imavov defeat at UFC Paris

"He was content to stand up and fight" - Former UFC champ questions Caio Borralho’s game plan after Nassourdine Imavov defeat at UFC Paris

By Subham
Modified Sep 07, 2025 13:12 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Imavov v Borralho - Source: Getty
Former UFC champ questions Caio Borralho’s (right) game plan against Nassourdine Imavov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC bantamweight kingpin has reacted to Caio Borralho's first UFC loss. This past weekend, in the main event of UFC Paris, Borralho locked horns with Nassourdine Imavov.

Ad

Despite being a slight underdog, Imavov showcased his superior speed and strking and took charge of the bout to eliminate any threat Borralho might have posed. 'The Sniper' also stuffed all of Borralho's takedown attempts, and following a fierce technical five-round bout, Imavov won by unanimous decision.

Aljamain Sterling expected that 'The Natural' would be looking for takedowns more frequently, but it seemed that on fight night, he had decided to stand up and strike. Reacting to the Brazilian's maiden UFC defeat, Sterling posted on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Another marquee win for Imavov. Tough because I'm wondering what the game plan was of Borralho. I thought he would’ve been looking for the takedown a little more frequently but it seems like he was content to stand up and fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Aljamain Sterling questioning Caio Borralho's game plan below:

Ad

Aljamain Sterling thinks Caio Borralho can bounce back with simple tweaks

Aljamain Sterling believes Caio Borralho could have won against Nassourdine Imavov if he had shot for takedowns more often. Sterling also thinks that 'The Natural' could defeat 'The Sniper' in a potential rematch with some minor tweaks while training.

Recently, a fan on X stated that Borralho was unable to find his adrenaline to keep up at UFC Paris, and the latter's previous weight cut, while serving as the official backup fighter for the UFC 319 middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, could have also contributed to his lackluster performance. Replying to the fan, Sterling remarked:

Ad
"Yea tonight night for TFN. But easy fixes in the training room. Caio just didn't shoot enough for me. Maybe it wouldn't have changed the outcome? Tough to say."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's exchange with fan about Caio Borralho's UFC Paris loss below:

Aljamain Sterling&#039;s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @funkmasterMMA on X]
Aljamain Sterling's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @funkmasterMMA on X]
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications