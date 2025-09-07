"He was content to stand up and fight" - Former UFC champ questions Caio Borralho’s game plan after Nassourdine Imavov defeat at UFC Paris

A former UFC bantamweight kingpin has reacted to Caio Borralho's first UFC loss. This past weekend, in the main event of UFC Paris, Borralho locked horns with Nassourdine Imavov.Despite being a slight underdog, Imavov showcased his superior speed and strking and took charge of the bout to eliminate any threat Borralho might have posed. 'The Sniper' also stuffed all of Borralho's takedown attempts, and following a fierce technical five-round bout, Imavov won by unanimous decision.Aljamain Sterling expected that 'The Natural' would be looking for takedowns more frequently, but it seemed that on fight night, he had decided to stand up and strike. Reacting to the Brazilian's maiden UFC defeat, Sterling posted on X:&quot;Another marquee win for Imavov. Tough because I'm wondering what the game plan was of Borralho. I thought he would’ve been looking for the takedown a little more frequently but it seems like he was content to stand up and fight.&quot;Check out Aljamain Sterling questioning Caio Borralho's game plan below:Aljamain Sterling thinks Caio Borralho can bounce back with simple tweaksAljamain Sterling believes Caio Borralho could have won against Nassourdine Imavov if he had shot for takedowns more often. Sterling also thinks that 'The Natural' could defeat 'The Sniper' in a potential rematch with some minor tweaks while training.Recently, a fan on X stated that Borralho was unable to find his adrenaline to keep up at UFC Paris, and the latter's previous weight cut, while serving as the official backup fighter for the UFC 319 middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, could have also contributed to his lackluster performance. Replying to the fan, Sterling remarked:&quot;Yea tonight night for TFN. But easy fixes in the training room. Caio just didn't shoot enough for me. Maybe it wouldn't have changed the outcome? Tough to say.&quot;Check out Aljamain Sterling's exchange with fan about Caio Borralho's UFC Paris loss below:Aljamain Sterling's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @funkmasterMMA on X]