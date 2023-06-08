"He is cooking the terrorist" - Fans celebrate 'rare Dillon Danis W' after he accuses Ali Abdelaziz of 'abandoning' son Noah

It appears that Dillon Danis and the prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz have a deeply rooted animosity between them, which recently manifested in a heated Twitter exchange that caught the attention of fight fans. This ongoing feud can be traced back to the heated rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, with both teams harboring a strong disdain for each other and frequently engaging in verbal sparring.

During the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, McGregor launched a notorious personal attack against Ali Abdelaziz, questioning the whereabouts of his son, Noah. McGregor went even further, branding Abdelaziz as a "terrorist" and accusing him of being an informant for the FBI.

In the latest chapter of the enduring McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov saga, Islam Makhachev demanded Elon Musk to grant him the coveted blue verification tick on Twitter. This prompted a response from Dillon Danis, a controversial figure in his own right, who mocked Makhachev, suggesting that he should first earn a blue belt in jiu-jitsu.

In his usual confrontational manner, Ali Abdelaziz came to Makhachev's defense, reminding Danis of the incident when the MMA manager slapped him. Needless to say, Danis retaliated and harked back to "How's Noah?" comment. What followed was a heated exchange and fans hailing Danis for a rare victory on the internet.

Check out the full exchange below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Elon Musk you cheap guy, where’s my blue tick Elon Musk you cheap guy, where’s my blue tick 😀 you need to get your blue belt before you get the blue tick you bum twitter.com/makhachevmma/s… you need to get your blue belt before you get the blue tick you bum twitter.com/makhachevmma/s…

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Noah is actually a big guy now he can slap you too, you are an embarrassment twitter.com/dillondanis/st… Noah is actually a big guy now he can slap you too, you are an embarrassment twitter.com/dillondanis/st… How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist. twitter.com/aliabdelaziz00… How would you know? You abandoned him when you became an informant for being a terrorist. twitter.com/aliabdelaziz00…

Several fans reacted to Dillon Danis' comment, with one fan writing:

"OMFG, Dillon is cooking the terrorist."

Another fan wrote:

"Dillon spitting facts today."

Yet another fan wrote:

"I can't believe I'm liking a Dillon tweet."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Remy Mouskewitz @RemyMouskewitz @dillondanis Go get 'em Danis. No mercy. Only the strong can swim against the current. @dillondanis Go get 'em Danis. No mercy. Only the strong can swim against the current.

Ali Abdelaziz son: Did the MMA manager slap Dillon Danis in a backstage altercation at UFC 268?

Dillon Danis, a Bellator MMA fighter and a close associate and training partner of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, was involved in a backstage altercation at UFC 268 in New York. Ali Abdelaziz reportedly slapped Danis backstage at Madison Square Garden. The incident, initially reported by MMA Junkie, was later corroborated by multiple sources and eyewitnesses.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



Reached out to Ali Abdelaziz slapped Dillon Danis backstage tonight at #UFC268 according to multiple people who witnessed the incident. Danis was then apparently removed from the building.Reached out to @AliAbdelaziz00 , but he declined to comment. Ali Abdelaziz slapped Dillon Danis backstage tonight at #UFC268 according to multiple people who witnessed the incident. Danis was then apparently removed from the building.Reached out to @AliAbdelaziz00, but he declined to comment.

Abdelaziz attended UFC 268 with three of his fighters, including welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Frankie Edgar. The exact cause of the altercation remains unknown, but it is worth noting that Abdelaziz and Danis have exchanged heated messages on social media in the past, indicating a longstanding animosity between them.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who was also present at the event, validated the narrative of the backstage altercation. Bisping claimed that Danis was not only slapped but also removed from the venue.

