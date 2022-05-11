He is correct - Chael Sonnen agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov's next preferred opponent for Charles Oliveira

Chael Sonnen recently agreed with Khabib Nurmagomedov's take that Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev is the fight to make next.

Oliveira earned a first-round submission win against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274 this past weekend. He will fight for the vacant title next. 'The Eagle' believes that his long-time training partner, Makhachev, should be the Brazilian's opponent. Here's what the former UFC lightweight kingpin wrote on his Twitter post:

"Is there really a more interesting fight in the UFC at the moment than Islam vs. Charles. Just bring these fighters to Abu Dhabi on October 22. Let the undisputed champion be determined." [Translated by Google]

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated that everything Nurmagomedov says has to be paid attention to. 'The Bad Guy' further added that if the UFC wants a fit and ready-to-go opponent for Oliveira next, Islam Makhachev is the perfect option. Here's what the former multi-time UFC title challenger said:

"If you're gonna find an opponent for Charles Oliveira, and you're not gonna find somebody coming off of a loss, and you're not gonna find somebody currently injured, and you're not gonna find somebody that's currently booked, you have no choice. You have to go to Islam [Makhachev]. Khabib is correct."

However, Sonnen added that Oliveira might not return to action before 2023 or the end of 2022. Hence, Makhachev will have to wait a while to fight the Brazilian and should consider fighting a contender like Beneil Dariush in the meantime.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Khabib Nuramgomedov's opinion on Charles Oliveira's next opponent:

Charles Oliveira can make UFC history in his next fight

Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight win streak in the lightweight division. The record for the longest win streak in the UFC's 155lbs division is 12, held by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Oliveira has beaten the likes of Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in his unbeaten run. Apart from Ferguson, he has finished every other opponent.

'Do Bronx' can put his name alongside the two greatest lightweights of all time with yet another win. Furthermore, a triumph in his next contest will see the Brazilian regain the lightweight championship.

Edited by Aziel Karthak