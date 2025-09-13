"He is a credit for humanity" - Conor McGregor comes clean on $430 billion man Elon Musk’s pledge of financial help for presidential campaign

Conor McGregor recently responded to Elon Musk's endorsement of him to become the next president of Ireland. McGregor expressed his gratitude for Musk's support and praised him highly.'The Notorious' has been vocal about his desire to become the president and implement significant changes in the country. Recently, Musk criticized the alleged tyranny affecting the citizens of Ireland, while also endorsing McGregor for the presidential position.In an interview with Adam Glyn, McGregor was asked to share his thoughts on Musk's support. In response, the former UFC double champion said:&quot;Elon [Musk] is an actual superhero. Gave me a lot of his time. Pledged his support. You know, he even offered financial help, but I say, I'm not here. I'm not after that. He is a credit for humanity. I appreciate it greatly.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):UFC Hall of Famer highlights &quot;mistake&quot; in Conor McGregor's presidential bidA week ago, Conor McGregor stood in front of the Government Buildings in Dublin and delivered a speech to the citizens of Ireland. He reiterated his commitment to working for the welfare of the people, among other topics.In a video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on McGregor's speech and pointed out a &quot;mistake&quot; he made:&quot;He's not done a half-bad job, but he did make a mistake on this one that I saw. [McGregor] says, 'I will not pass any bill through without sending it back to the people.' And there is always a mistake made in business [is to] let people have it their way and to let people have options... It's a big mistake in politics, it's a big mistake to think that the people are paying attention...&quot; [3:20 of the video]He added:&quot;If you're going to be the president, you've got to be the boss... This is not going to be a group thought. The one time we're going to do group thought is in the vote.&quot; [5:24 of the video]