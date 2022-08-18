"He’d never win, but my god I can’t imagine how much it would shatter Jon’s ego to lose to a welterweight" - Fans weigh in after Kamaru Usman refuses to rule out a Jon Jones fight

MMA fans have reacted after welterweight champion Kamaru Usman refused to rule out a potential superfight with Jon Jones. 'Bones' relinquished the 205lbs strap back in 2020 and is set to return to the octagon in a heavyweight bout against Stipe Miocic.

During his UFC 278 pre-fight press conference, 'The Nigerman Nightmare' praised Jones' skill in the octagon and was interested in the idea of fighting the former champion if the money was right:

"Jon is Jon, he’s big as hell, which is why he can easily make that transition to heavyweight. If the money’s right, I’ll try my luck, but Jon is great. Jon is a fantastic competitor and definitely in that conversation as the best ever.”

One fan (TheUFCVeteran3) believes Usman doesn't realistically have a chance against the former light heavyweight champion but could imagine a shattering of Jones' ego if 'Bones' lost:

"He'd never win, but my god I can't imagine how much it would shatter Jon's ego to lose to a welterweight. I'd love nothing more for Kamaru to launch Jon Jones space Program but unfortunately, unless the stars align in three universes, it won't happen."

Another fan (peanutdakidnappa) is confident that even a Jon Jones that is past his best would make light work of the welterweight champion:

"Even past it current Jones has no problem with him. Usman is an absolute monster but the size advantage would be huge and it's not like Jon is lacking in skills even if they've fallen off some"

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Leon Edwards reacts to Kamaru Usman's light heavyweight comments

Leon Edwards believes welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is distracted in the lead up to their UFC 278 rematch this weekend.

Edwards, who lost to Usman back in 2015, is carrying the hopes of UK fight fans on his shoulders as he bids to become the second British UFC champion after Michael Bisping.

Throughout the UFC 278 fight build-up, Usman has been on record discussing his desire to move up to 205lbs after the rematch with 'Rocky'. Edwards believes the 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is distracted leading up to their fight and it could cost him the title:

"He's talking about everything apart from the fight. He's talking about going up to 205, fighting Canelo, everything apart from the fight. I'm so focused on becoming a world champion. If he thinks it's gonna be like the first fight, he's already lost the fight. I've erased that fight out of my mind a long time ago. If he thinks I'm the same kid as in that fight, then we'll see Saturday night."

