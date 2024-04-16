“He is the most dangerous opponent” - Dmitry Bivol gets real about the “huge test” of Artur Beterbiev in title unification bout

Dmitry Bivol believes Artur Beterbiev is the most dangerous opponent of his career.

Earlier today, the light-heavyweight clash between champions was finally made official. On June 1, Bivol and Beterbiev will headline the long-rumored Matchroom vs. Queensbury event, in a bid for undisputed status. The last man to achieve that status was the great Roy Jones Jr.

However, 'Captain Hook' lost that status in 2002. Over two decades later, it will be Bivol and Beterbiev who look to put their name in history next to Jones Jr. However, both men are aware that it's going to be incredibly difficult to do so.

Both men have established themselves as the greatest 175-pound fighters of their generation. Furthermore, nobody has even come close to defeating them. Even the great Canelo Alvarez was dominated by Bivol back in 2022.

However, Bivol expects his next fight to be the toughest of his career. At the press conference announcing his June clash with Beterbiev earlier today, he stated:

"Of course, He is the most dangerous opponent in the world. You can see in his record, you can see in his fights, he's powerful. It makes me more excited to fight against this guy, because I love challenges. I love to be tested and this fight is a huge test for me also."

Check out his comments below:

Watch the first face-off between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are fully prepared ahead of their June 1 clash.

Along with the press conference earlier today, came announcements about the event. Bivol and Beterbiev will headline a stacked card from Saudi Arabia this summer, in an event that will see Matchroom's best face Queenberry's finest.

In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder will meet Zhilei Zhang. This matchup was rumored for earlier this year, but 'The Bronze Bomber' needed time off after losing to Joseph Parker last year. Now, Wilder will return to face China's heavyweight great.

Beyond that, the undercard will feature fights such as Ray Ford vs. Nick Ball, and Filip Hrgovic vs. Daniel Dubois. However, the true highlight of the event is the main event between Bivol and Beterbiev.

At the end of the presser, the two champions went face-to-face in a staredown fans have wanted for years and it's clear that both men are fully locked in ahead of their summer fight.

