Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: Unification bout for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the world set to take place on this date

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol is now set to go down on June 1.

This summer, boxing's light heavyweight division will finally crown an undisputed champion. For years, both Beterbiev and Bivol have dominated the division, turning away the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Joe Smith Jr, Callum Smith, and more.

Discussions of a fight between the two have been ongoing for years, but they had been unable to strike a deal. Thanks to Saudi Arabia's massive investment in the sport of boxing, Beterbiev and Bivol are now set to collide.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol was made official earlier today, in a press conference. There, the bout was confirmed to be taking place on June 1, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Russian boxers will get the chance to put their name in the history books this summer.

The clash between light heavyweights is going to be a historic one. The last man to unify all of the titles at 175 pounds was the legendary Roy Jones Jr. However, 'Captain Hook' ended his undisputed status in 2002 ahead of a move to heavyweight.

Over 20 years later, it will be either Beterbiev or Bivol who will join Jones Jr. as a light-heavyweight great.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undercard: Who will be fighting on June 1?

The undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol will be one of the greatest of the year.

As previously stated, Saudi Arabia's influence on boxing has changed a lot in the last year. Instead of having one massive fight with largely unknown fighters on the undercard, they aim to make every bout matter.

This summer, fans will get to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol headline an excellent card. The light-heavyweights will fight in the main event of the long-rumored 'Matchroom vs. Queensberry' event. Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren picked the best five from their stable, and they will fight on June 1.

In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder will return to face China's Zhilei Zhang. 'The Bronze Bomber' signed with Hearn for this bout, while 'Big Bang' represents Warren. Also slated for fight night is a heavyweight clash between Filip Hrogvic, and Daniel Dubois.

WBA featherweight gold will be on the line as well, as Raymond Ford looks to retain against Nick Ball. Lastly, Hearn's Craig Richards and Ammo Williams will meet Warren's Willy Hutchinson and Hamzah Sheeraz, respectively.

