"He didn’t wanna feel me" - Israel Adesanya accuses 'b**ch' Dricus Du Plessis of being scared to fight him

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No.1-ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis have no love for each other.

The two have been engaging in verbal skirmishes since the start of the year and it all boiled down to a confrontation at UFC 290 after Du Plessis won an excellent knockout victory over Robert Whittaker.

The UFC 290 confrontation seemingly set up a matchup between Adesanya and Du Plessis, but the South African seemingly won't make the turnaround for the Sydney-held UFC 293 in September.

Adesanya provided an update during an appearance on The Halfcast Podcast and ranted about Du Plessis backing out due to fear:

“Now he doesn’t want wanna fight. Even after [UFC 290], he’s like ‘Oh bro, all you had to do was put some gloves on, we could have got it on right there.’ B***h a*s, f**c you wouldn’t have. ‘Cause guess what, he didn’t want it…People were like ‘Oh, he’s so classy walking away.' I’m like ‘Bro, he didn’t even walk away.' He felt me. He didn’t wanna feel me. He’s not a scared man, he’s a tough dude."

Israel Adesanya also delved in Dricus Du Plessis' mindset and cautioned him to continue his training for an imminent fight:

"I don’t think he’s a scared man, but I’ll tell you he’s scared of me. You know when you look in someone’s eyes, you just know straight away. He didn’t call me to the cage, I stepped in the cage myself. I stepped into the cage because I made this s*** happen... I really was hoping he’d f*****g step up. But he’s a b***h, and I’ll tell you right now. Keep training. Keep training. I’ve got something for you’re a**, so keep training.”

Check out Adesanya's full comments below:

Israel Adesanya: Alex Pereira calls for trilogy fight with 'The Last Stylebender' at middleweight

Israel Adesanya's rival Alex Pereira wants to fight him one last time at middleweight.

The two fighters have history from their time at Glory Kickboxing and fought in two middleweight title fights in the UFC with a win each. After Pereira made a successful move up to light heavyweight and defeated Jan Blachowicz in his debut this past weekend, he spoke of matching up against 'The Last Stylebender' for a trilogy fight.

'Poatan' said:

"I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those [weight] cuts and then I want to fight [Adesanya] at middleweight. We are 1-1 at middleweight... there's nothing more fair than making the trilogy at middleweight."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"Nothing more fair than to make the trilogy at middleweight."



| Full video: pic.twitter.com/Js7spdad1D Alex Pereira is not keen on doing an Israel Adesanya fight at 205 pounds."Nothing more fair than to make the trilogy at middleweight." #UFC291 | Full video: tinyurl.com/291Video