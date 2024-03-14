"He is dissapointed in himself" - Benoit Saint Denis' wife shares health update on 'God Of War' after Dustin Poirier loss at UFC 299

Benoit Saint Denis, despite a dominant first round showcasing his grappling prowess, suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier in the second round of their UFC 299 co-main event.

'God of War' entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak and held favor against the former champion Poirier. He initially controlled the opening round with impressive grappling. However, his performance drastically dipped in the second, ultimately leading to a decisive knockout defeat.

Following the fight, the Frenchman opened up about battling an infection leading up to the bout.

“Unfortunately, tonight I couldn’t fully express myself. My body didn’t keep up after a week of antibiotics to fight an infection. Throughout I was present, but my body was absent, it did not react as usual. I only had one round to give you.”

His wife recently elaborated on his current condition through social media:

"On the health side, the broken nose does not require surgery, 2 stitches on an arch, blood pressure at 10 on the day. He rehydrated little by little, he continues to take antibiotics. We sleep more than 12 hours a night, which hasn't happened in 8 months. He is disappointed in himself. Defeat leaves him with a bitter taste that he will no longer want to taste. Believe me. Thank you all for your energy in supporting our champion in good times and bad 🫶🫡.”

Benoit Saint Denis vows redemption after loss against Dustin Poirier

Benoit Saint Denis, following his knockout defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 299, set his sights on a rematch, aiming to prove his true fighting spirit.

Saint Denis believes his performance was hampered by dehydration stemming from a pre-fight infection and antibiotics. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

""I fought completely dehydrated, Frustration is huge but it's hard to judge when to cancel such an opportunity. I'm going to get back to work and fix some things that can't be neglected and never give you a shadow of myself again. God tests us in so many ways, I’m blessed to be well surrounded and have tremendous support 🙏🏼. It's up to us to show you the BSD of the last fights when I return, and earn my revenge against this Louisiana guy."

