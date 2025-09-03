"He was dominating everybody during the TRT era" - Matt Brown defends Jon Jones’s GOAT status despite failed drug tests

Matt Brown has come out in support of Jon Jones and acknowledged his accomplishments despite his past controversies with performance-enhancing drugs.While many in the combat sports community consider Jones to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time, some figures like ex-UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Demetrious Johnson have refused to consider the 38-year-old's achievements, citing his PED use.In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Brown claimed that Jones displayed his dominance over fighters who used steroids and won:''He [Jones] was dominating everybody during the TRT era. Like the Vitor, at 2000 test levels, he did it during that era. Like we could we could say almost factually that he was fighting guys that were on steroids. So the fact that he did them, it's just again, I think it's just a personal opinion, like whether you want to take that into account or not in terms of accomplishments, I mean you can't say that he wasn't the best ever. I mean, it's just a difficult argument to make anything else right? But when you start getting into like who did steroids and who didn't, like it's basically all opinion at that point.''Check out Matt Brown's comments below:Jones announced his retirement in June after seemingly avoiding a title unification matchup with then-interim champion Tom Aspinall, who was then elevated to the undisputed champion status.The former UFC two-division champion is eager to make his octagon return next year at UFC White House, which is being organized by POTUS Donald Trump to celebrate America's 250th anniversary at the White House. However, UFC CEO Dana White, who is a huge admirer of Jones, rejected the notion.When an ex-UFC champion discussed his encounters with Jon JonesFormer double champion Daniel Cormier fought Jon Jones twice in the UFC. He lost their first meeting at UFC 182 via unanimous decision. In their rematch at UFC 214, Jones' third-round knockout win was overturned to a no contest when he tested positive for the steroid turinabol.During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast in July, Cormier slammed Jones, saying:''I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the cocaine that he was doing...Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight. That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off. If you aren't confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time and that sucks.&quot;