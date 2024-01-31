"He don’t get a second chance with me" - Tyron Woodley slams Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for disrespect before Jake Paul boxing match

Tyron Woodley is no friend of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who predicted that Jake Paul would knock 'The Chosen One' out ahead of the pair's first boxing match. The ex-UFC welterweight champion took issue with Portnoy's prediction and has since lambasted him.

During a recent interview with fellow ex-UFC champion Demetrious Johnson on the latter's YouTube channel, Woodley detailed his disdain for Portnoy, frequently referencing massive disrespect, though remained vague on what the disrespect actually entailed.

The interview indicated that Woodley now wants nothing to do with Barstool Sports.

"He said some bullsh*t when we fought. People think just because you got money and clout that you gotta worship people, but I don't. If you a billionaire or a bum, I'm gonna give you the same respect if you earn it. I always give respect, he disrespected me the first time I met him. He don't get a second chance with me."

Check out Tyron Woodley's comments about Dave Portnoy (54:59):

Ultimately, Woodley proved his doubters wrong by avoiding a knockout loss. However, the same cannot be said for the pair's rematch, which 'The Chosen One' took on short notice. In the pair's second outing, Woodley suffered a crushing knockout loss.

The defeat was regarded as one of the most humiliating he could have suffered, and his unconscious body briefly became a meme on social media. Since then, Woodley has not taken part in any combat sports as an active competitor. He has, however, been on commentary duty for several influencer boxing matches.

For a time, however, he seemed determined to take on KSI in a boxing match, but the bout never came to fruition, much to Woodley's frustration.

Tyron Woodley's UFC welterweight title reign

Tyron Woodley captured UFC welterweight gold in spectacular fashion by knocking Robbie Lawler out cold within a round. Unfortunately, much of his run with the title wasn't nearly as remarkable, as his first pair of title defenses were a majority draw and majority decision win.

Check out Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler:

His subsequent title defense against Demian Maia was similarly uneventful, with many criticizing both men's efforts. Nevertheless, Woodley managed to successfully defend his title before facing Darren Till, who he dropped and submitted in impressive fashion.

That, however, would be his final UFC win, as he went on to lose his title to Kamaru Usman, before embarking on a losing streak culminating in his exit from the UFC.