"He hasn't done a single thing" - Jake Paul slams Tyron Woodley for not promoting their fight

Jake Paul has taken a shot at Tyron Woodley for purportedly not doing enough to promote their upcoming professional boxing match.

Ahead of his fight against ‘The Chosen One,’ Jake Paul appeared on his older brother Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Logan Paul notably asked 'The Problem Child' whether he’s worried that Tyron Woodley isn’t as marketable a fighter compared to Jake’s previous opponent Ben Askren. Jake Paul responded by stating:

“Yeah, like, bro, I’ve carried all the promotion for this. He (Woodley) hasn’t done a single thing. He might be the worst person, the worst fighter to ever do social media ever. He just reposts everyone’s stories on his story. ‘Oh, someone mentioned me? Add the story. Add the story. Add the story’. Doesn’t even add text; just adds whatever story he was tagged in into his story. That’s not how you f**king do social media.”

Additionally, Logan Paul and Jake Paul – alongside Logan’s Impaulsive co-hosts George Janko and Mike Majlak – seemingly agreed that Ben Askren promoted his fight with Jake Paul better than Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' added:

“There was a point where people legitimately thought Ben was going to win because of how good he was selling it. He was training his a** off, and the odds shifted and everything. And I was like, ‘Goddamn.'"

Ben Askren definitely won the press conference vs. Jake Paul 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6ARkO4ViN — Dylan Docker (@DylanDocker) March 27, 2021

"But Tyron, what I will say, has that built-in star power of being a bigger fighter than Ben already. And people know him as a striker and a knockout guy. And he was a five-time UFC champion. So, he automatically has a bigger presence. But Ben definitely did a better job with the sh**-talking and making people think that he was gonna win. But I’ve carried this promotion. I think people are gonna tune in regardless.”

Jake Paul faces the toughest test of his young boxing career

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Jake Paul is set to face the most dangerous challenge of his boxing career thus far. He will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, renowned for his punching power and athleticism.

Many believe the veteran MMA fighter, who’ll be making his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul, poses a legitimate threat to the YouTube megastar. The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29th, 2021.

