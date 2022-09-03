"He has done stuff in the sport that I believe will never be done again" - Georges St-Pierre picks Conor McGregor and Royce Gracie among other UFC legends in his MMA Mount Rushmore

While it could be seen as controversial, Conor McGregor was named alongside Royce Gracie and other UFC legends who should be considered in the G.O.A.T. conversation, according to Georges St-Pierre.

'Rush' is regarded by many to be the best 170lber to ever compete in the octagon, with only Kamaru Usman within close distance of that accolade. The Canadian has only ever lost twice in the UFC, but avenged both of those losses. He later went on to become a two-division champion with a record of 20-2 in the UFC.

When asked who he believes to be the 'G.O.A.T.' of the sport, Georges St-Pierre first paid homage to Royce Gracie, claiming the jiu-jitsu specialist had done things in the UFC that would never be done again.

"I believe the G.O.A.T. is Royce Gracie because he has done stuff in the sport that I believe will never be done again. He was fighting at the time that there was no weight class, the sport was unknown, the rules were different, and it took an immense courage to compete at that time."

The former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion then praised Conor McGregor, admitting that the Irishman is on his 'MMA Mount Rushmore' for his help in making the sport the powerhouse it is today. He said:

"I would put Conor McGregor also, because he brought the sport to a different level."

The now-retired fighter named Amanda Nunes as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. He named Khabib Nurmagomedov for his sheer dominance, and Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Demetrious Johnson for their performances among his 'MMA Mount Rushmore'.

Check out what Georges St-Pierre had to say about his greats in the sport and more in the video below:

Should Conor McGregor be considered one of the G.O.A.T.'s of MMA?

Although he is not yet retired and may still make his return to the octagon, Conor McGregor has left his mark on mixed martial arts. The sport has benefited greatly from his inclusion.

'The Notorious' has a record of 22-6 in MMA, with 10 wins and 4 losses coming during his time in the UFC. While his resume isn't as impressive as other major names, he has been instrumental in the history of the company.

He became the first two-division champion, showed fighters they can make a serious living outside of the octagon with business ventures, and brought in millions of fans who otherwise wouldn't like the sport. These are just a few of the many reasons Conor McGregor should be in the G.O.A.T. conversation.

