"He has that doubt." - Dricus du Plessis questions Khamzat Chimaev’s gas tank ahead of UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis recently expressed skepticism over Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio ahead of their title fight at UFC 319. The reigning champion believes Chimaev lacks the ability to go five rounds, but he does.

Ad

Du Plessis and Chimaev are scheduled to headline UFC 319 in a middleweight title matchup. The ninth pay-per-view card of the year will take place on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

Prior to his third title defense, du Plessis spoke to Jim Norton and Matt Serra in a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered and offered his thoughts on Chimaev's explosiveness. He stated that the unbeaten contender will face problems if their fight progresses to the championship rounds:

Ad

Trending

''We entered the UFC at the same time. I'm on my third title defense. He's fighting for his first title. Experience plays its role. Being there five rounds, don't tell me [Chimaev] is not going and saying, 'Yeah, I kill everybody. I smash everybody.' Great. You know, in your head, you know, you haven't been able to fight the pace you want to once the third round comes. Doing it in training is completely different. Now, you're in a fight.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The South African added:

''But we saw with the Whitaker fight, he's not going to do that. He went out there full speed once again. So, in his mind, he has the doubt. I don't have that doubt...I know I can go in there and push the pace for five rounds if I have to.''

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (9:52):

Ad

Chimaev's cardio has been a major concern. However, in order to improve his conditioning, 'Borz' worked with T.J. Dillashaw's coach Sam Calavitta, in Los Angeles, California.

Dricus du Plessis hails Khamzat Chimaev as the strongest opponent ever

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dricus du Plessis praised Khamzat Chimaev, citing him as his toughest test to date.

The two will compete at UFC 319 for the South African's 185-pound belt.

''This is the best opponent to date. Up until now, this is the best guy. He is the No. 1 contender in the world. He is the best guy without a title in the world...I want to be the greatest fighter ever. No doubt. I want to be the GOAT. That's what I've chosen. When I started this sport, that's what I wanted to be. And I believe the only way just to get into that conversation is to fight the best of the best. And Khamzat Chimaev is the next best guy. There's no doubt. That is 100 percent."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.