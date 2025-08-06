"Never at 100%" - Arman Tsarukyan exposes Khamzat Chimaev’s biggest weakness ahead of Dricus du Plessis

Arman Tsarukyan recently addressed a major obstacle in Khamzat Chimaev’s pursuit of UFC gold against Dricus du Plessis. The lightweight contender expressed his concern for Chimaev, citing all the support the unbeaten fighter is receiving before his title fight.Tsarukyan is currently helping Chimaev prepare for his upcoming middleweight title fight against du Plessis in the main event of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. ‘Borz’ will be competing for UFC gold for the first time in his career. However, his path to the title has been riddled with setbacks, as he previously withdrew from several bouts due to health issues and overtraining concerns.Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight recently took to X and shared a clip of Tsarukyan’s interview with Kamil Gadzhiev. The 28-year-old revealed that Chimaev is being closely monitored during training, as his team is taking precautions to ensure he doesn’t get exhausted or overtrained ahead of his title fight.''Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains. After sparring, he always goes to work the bag, lift weights, etc. He’s one of those guys you have to tell when it’s time to stop. He’s now being tested daily to monitor his recovery. They have devices that show his recovery status every day, and if he’s in a slump, they help pull him out of it. They give him more time to relax, because when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring. We need a guy who will control this 24/7 and stop him at the right moment so he won’t overtrain.”Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:Notably, in order to improve his cardio, Chimaev has been working with T.J. Dillashaw's conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta at The Treigning Lab facility in Placentia, California.Arman Tsarukyan wants to fight for the lightweight title nextArman Tsarukyan voiced his desire to challenge newly crowned champion Ilia Topuria for the lightweight gold. However, the Georgian-Spaniard dismissed Tsarukyan's callout.In the aforementioned interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Tsarukyan expressed his confidence that he will face Topuria for the title next, saying:''I’m number one in the rankings but the UFC can do whatever they want. Even if I won’t get a title shot next, if I keep winning they won’t have a choice but to give me one. I think there is a 70 percent chance I’ll fight Topuria next. They didn’t even offer me anyone else. We’re only negotiating about a title fight.''Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below: