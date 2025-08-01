  • home icon
  Khamzat Chimaev's insane conditioning regimen alongside Aaron Pico hypes up MMA fans: "Will be unstoppable" 

Khamzat Chimaev's insane conditioning regimen alongside Aaron Pico hypes up MMA fans: "Will be unstoppable" 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 01, 2025 13:26 GMT
Aaron Pico (left) and Khamzat Chimaev (right) will next be seen at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: @aaronpicousa on Instagram]
Aaron Pico (left) and Khamzat Chimaev (right) will next be seen at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: @aaronpicousa on Instagram]

Ever since Khamzat Chimaev first showed vulnerability during his three-round clash against Gilbert Burns, endurance has been seen as the proverbial chink in his armor. However, a new training video alongside Aaron Pico ahead of UFC 319 has given his fans renewed hope.

While Chimaev is most known for his dominant early finishes, the Chechen-born Emirati's work rate and efficiency notably declined in the later rounds during the only two decision wins of his career.

This has led many to question whether the 30-year-old would be able to trump the reigning champion Dricus du Plessis, known for his unorthodox style and durability, when they clash at UFC 319.

However, 'Borz' has enlisted the help of renowned conditioning coach Sam Calavitta for his upcoming fight. Calavitta has previously worked with numerous MMA fighters, including former UFC bantamweight kingpin TJ Dillashaw.

Earlier this week, a video of Chimaev and soon-to-be UFC debutant Pico working through an intense cardio regimen dropped on Calavitta's GYM's Instagram, which has attracted much fanfare.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Aaron Pico working on their cardio below:

@VeNoMoUsZs wrote:

"Cardio plus explosive wrestling will be unstoppable."
@12R_App opined:

"Khamzat and Pico together are like watching two freight trains preparing to collide. Scary level of wrestling talent."

@Ethanr0ss15 chimed in:

"Coach Cal might have him in good enough shape to go a full 5 rounds at a decent pace."

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X
Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X

Khamzat Chimaev's "cardio is through the roof", says jiu-jitsu coach

It looks like Dricus du Plessis could be facing the best version of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. According to jiu-jitsu coach Bernardo Tavolaro, Borz' has made huge improvements to his cardio ahead of the middleweight title clash.

In a recent video posted on the JAXXON PODCAST YouTube channel, Tavolaro explained how Chimaev was outworking all of his training partners:

"Khamzat's cardio is through the roof. Even though we have new guys and he keeps rotating new guys, he makes them gas out every time. People can't hang with him. Today we had this amazing training and... he went six or eight five-minute rounds on grappling and wall work, and he was like just gassing all the guys out, even though like new guys will come, he will still gass the guys out."
Check out coach Bernardo Tavolaro's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below:

youtube-cover

UFC 319 will go down on August 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Per the promotion's official website, Chimaev is currently a -180 favorite for the match-up with du Plessis as a +150 underdog.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

