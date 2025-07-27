  • home icon
  "Lacking superstar talent" - Fans react as UFC 319 gets new co-main event following fighter injury

"Lacking superstar talent" - Fans react as UFC 319 gets new co-main event following fighter injury

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:16 GMT
Aaron Pico (pictured) has a new opponent for UFC 319. [Image courtesy: @aaronpicousa on Instagram]
Aaron Pico (pictured) has a new opponent for UFC 319. [Image courtesy: @aaronpicousa on Instagram]

The UFC 319 lineup is nothing to scoff at; however, the recently announced co-main event for the pay-per-view has been hit with mixed reactions from fight fans.

The event, headlined by a middleweight title clash between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, will feature the debut of the highly touted Aaron Picco.

Picco, a credentialed grappler in his own right, was one of the top talents at Bellator before making the switch to the Dana White run marquee organization.

The 28-year-old was originally set to face the No.1-ranked contender featherweight Movsar Evloev at UFC Abu Dhabi. Given the grappling pedigree of both men, fans were eagerly awaiting the bout.

However, Evloev suffered an illness in the lead-up and was forced to withdraw from the contest. During the UFC Abu Dhabi broadcast, it was announced that Pico would now face the No.6 seed Lerone Murphy in the co-main slot of UFC 319.

Check out the UFC 319 co-main announcement below:

While Murphy's run in the promotion has been spectacular so far, his upcoming fight against Pico hasn't been a unanimous hit with the MMA fandom. As the fight news of the newly minted co-main event started circulating online, fans flooded social media, noting their thoughts and opinions.

@PrecisionGLLC wrote:

"The UFC is really lacking superstar talent these days."
@TheMetsX opined:

"That’s just not getting anyone excited, respectfully."

@HonestCombatFan chimed in:

"Lerone Murphy as co-main on a PPV is insane. UFC’s really scraping the barrel now. Carlos Prates should’ve had that spot; he’s the only one bringing the heat after Khamzat."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy @ufc on X
Screenshots courtesy @ufc on X

Other standout fights at UFC 319

While the newly announced co-main event has failed to impress many MMA fans, UFC 319 does feature several other fan favorite fighters and exciting matchups.

No.10 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal will take on the No.12 ranked seed Carlos Prates on the main card of the event.

Although Prates suffered his first UFC loss to Ian Garry in April, the Brazilian came close to finishing 'The Future' in the final round. Coming off this setback, it would be interesting to see how he fares against a veteran of the game.

An exciting middleweight clash between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and clinical striker Michael Page will also go down on the card.

Page was last seen at UFC Fight Night 250, where he outclassed Shara Magomedov to claim a unanimous decision win. Cannonier's last fight was one for the ages. At UFC Fight Night 251 as he overcame early adversity to earn a fourth-round TKO win over Gregory Rodriguez.

The pay-per-view card will be kicked off by a flyweight clash between Tim Elliot and former title challenger Kai Asakura.

Check out the UFC 319 main card lineup below:

Ujwal Jain

