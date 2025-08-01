Khamzat Chimaev could face major hurdle in Dricus du Plessis fight despite improved cardio, warns ex-UFC star

With UFC 319 fast approaching, the MMA world is eagerly awaiting to finally see Khamzat Chimaev in a championship setting.

While many view 'Borz's' questionable cardio as his kryptonite in the fight against Dricus du Plessis, one ex-UFC fighter believes there is another factor that could cripple the undefeated fighter and perhaps even exacerbate his endurance issues.

While Chimaev's fast-paced wrestling base style has largely remained an unsolvable puzzle, he has shown moments of vulnerability whenever fights went beyond the initial rounds, as evidenced by his close bouts against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

The Chechen-born Emirati is training with renowned conditioning coach Sam Calavitta to combat this issue, with many swearing that it has resolved the chink in his armor.

However, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes the size disparity between du Plessis and Chimaev could cause problems for 'Borz' despite his improved cardio.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, he said:

"The knock on him [Chimaev] was the cardio right? Which he had long COVID and all those issues with his lungs and stuff, which is completely fixed now... but that being said... Khamzat is big, right? DDP is my size. You seen the picture of him and [Michael] Bisping? Bisping is a big dude, DDP dwarfs him."

Schaub added:

"If it ends before two rounds, it's Khamzat all day. I would extend that after seeing this [his new training] to even the first three rounds. Four and five is what I want to see... DDP is going to be tough to finish... So for Khamzat, it's going to be about dealing with that mass."

Check Brendan Schaub's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (8:07):

When Khamzat Chimaev compared his and Dricus du Plessis' wrestling ability

Khamzat Chimaev is arguably the best grappler in the UFC, and 'Borz' has no doubts in his mind that he'd impose his wrestling game on Dricus du Plessis like he has done so against every other opponent.

At UFC 308 post-fight presser, Chimaev compared his and du Plessis' wins over Robert Whittaker to make his argument.

For context, 'Stillknocks' had a competitive first round with 'The Reaper' before scoring a TKO win in the second, while Chimaev closed the show in the opening round with a face crank that shattered his opponent's jaw.

Addressing the media, he said:

"What do you think, guys? How I did with this guy, Rob [Robert Whittaker], and how he did. Rob took him down. So if Rob took him down, it's Assalamualaikum."

Check Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

