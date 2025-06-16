  • home icon
  • Khamzat Chimaev in the spotlight after Kamaru Usman dominates Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta: "Khamzat even REALLY win the fight?"

Khamzat Chimaev in the spotlight after Kamaru Usman dominates Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta: "Khamzat even REALLY win the fight?"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 16, 2025 06:18 GMT
Fans react to Kamaru Usman
Fans react to Kamaru Usman's (middle) fight against Khamzat Chimaev (left) after Joaquin Buckley (right) win. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Kamaru Usman's win at UFC Atlanta has stirred conversation and comparisons among fight fans with regards to Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' won a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley, demonstrating his wrestling ability. Prior to this fight, Usman was defeated by Chimaev on short notice via majority decision.

After UFC Atlanta, a user on X, @JakeGerberMMA, posted a video of Chimaev employing his wrestling and taking down Usman during their fight. Captioning the post, the user wrote:

"Just how damn good is Khamzat Chimaev? What I’ve been saying…a generational phenom of a grappler. Bro really did this to Usman‼️😳"
Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of the post and shared their contradictory thoughts, with one user writing:

"Full camp for Usman? No. Welterweight fight? No. Healthy Usman? No. Did Khamzat even REALLY win the fight?… NOOO"
Others commented:

"Usman won that fight."
"He wouldn’t be able to do that to a ‘full camp’ Usman"
"Him staying up that long on such short prep is more impressive IMO."
"Khamzat is a phenomenonal wrestler but he blows his entire load in 5 minutes. Make that fight 5 rounds and it would end differently"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight. [Screenshot courtesy: @JakeGerberMMA on X]
Fans' reaction to Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight. [Screenshot courtesy: @JakeGerberMMA on X]

When Khamzat Chimaev lauded Kamaru Usman's stature in UFC

Kamaru Usman was once a dominant champion in the UFC welterweight division. In addition to that, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was also ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the leading MMA promotion.

In an interview with Shak MMA last year, Khamzat Chimaev recognized Usman's status, saying:

"A lot of different things, makes a different mindset and a lot of good things. Kamaru is one of the best guys who I've faced. He's been No.1 pound-for-pound. Robert [Whittaker] hasn't been there yet. Me too."

He added:

"People forget who was Kamaru Usman. When I beat him, everyone was talking about he's not that good and this that, but that guy is crazy good, man. If I take somebody's back like I took his - he has a champion's mindset. He didn't give [up]. He had five minutes where he defended his neck, but this is not that easy."
Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (4:15):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
