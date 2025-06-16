Khamzat Chimaev in the spotlight after Kamaru Usman dominates Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta: "Khamzat even REALLY win the fight?"

Kamaru Usman's win at UFC Atlanta has stirred conversation and comparisons among fight fans with regards to Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' won a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley, demonstrating his wrestling ability. Prior to this fight, Usman was defeated by Chimaev on short notice via majority decision.

After UFC Atlanta, a user on X, @JakeGerberMMA, posted a video of Chimaev employing his wrestling and taking down Usman during their fight. Captioning the post, the user wrote:

"Just how damn good is Khamzat Chimaev? What I’ve been saying…a generational phenom of a grappler. Bro really did this to Usman‼️😳"

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of the post and shared their contradictory thoughts, with one user writing:

"Full camp for Usman? No. Welterweight fight? No. Healthy Usman? No. Did Khamzat even REALLY win the fight?… NOOO"

Others commented:

"Usman won that fight."

"He wouldn’t be able to do that to a ‘full camp’ Usman"

"Him staying up that long on such short prep is more impressive IMO."

"Khamzat is a phenomenonal wrestler but he blows his entire load in 5 minutes. Make that fight 5 rounds and it would end differently"

Check out more fan reactions below:

When Khamzat Chimaev lauded Kamaru Usman's stature in UFC

Kamaru Usman was once a dominant champion in the UFC welterweight division. In addition to that, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was also ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the leading MMA promotion.

In an interview with Shak MMA last year, Khamzat Chimaev recognized Usman's status, saying:

"A lot of different things, makes a different mindset and a lot of good things. Kamaru is one of the best guys who I've faced. He's been No.1 pound-for-pound. Robert [Whittaker] hasn't been there yet. Me too."

He added:

"People forget who was Kamaru Usman. When I beat him, everyone was talking about he's not that good and this that, but that guy is crazy good, man. If I take somebody's back like I took his - he has a champion's mindset. He didn't give [up]. He had five minutes where he defended his neck, but this is not that easy."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (4:15):

