"He is very dynamic" - Former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson predicts Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson recently weighed in on the upcoming vacant light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, which headlines UFC 295 tomorrow night.

Johnson uploaded a video to his Instagram account, where he analyzed both competitors' respective fighting styles. He complimented both fighters but mentioned that he believes 'Denisa' is more of a dynamic fighter than 'Poatan' and will regain the light heavyweight championship.

He said:

"Alex is an amazing kickboxer. He has knocked out, he has fought for the most part. Jiri is very dynamic, he is very unorthodox and that's where I believe he's going to give Alex trouble. And my gut is telling me that Jiri is going to come out as the new light heavyweight champion of the world."

'Mighty Mouse' also brought up that he is predicting that 'Denisa' will submit Alex Pereira. He mentioned that the former UFC light heavyweight champion being unorthodox will be an advantage but noted that he believes he will get knocked out if he plays into 'Poatan's strengths. He said:

"I'm picking Jiri [Prochazka to win the fight]. I think Jiri is going to submit him. He is going to take him down, pass his guard, and submit Alex [Pereira]. But, if Jiri goes out there and tries to play the good old kickboxing game, he is probably getting knocked the hell out."

It will be interesting to see whether Demetrious Johnson's prediction will be correct as Jiri Prochazka most recently submitted Alex Pereira's coach and friend Glover Teixeira to become light heavyweight champion.

Jiri Prochazka says he would be in favor of no time limit being brought back

Jiri Prochazka recently shared his thoughts on the idea of fighting with no time limits like that of UFC 1 and indicated that he would be in favor of that being brought back.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the former light heavyweight champion noted that he competed in similar circumstances during his tenure with Rizin. He mentioned that he would be all for the UFC bringing it back for their bouts, saying:

"I think the best time for fighting was when there was no time limit...Bring it back! Since I was [fighting in] Rizin, I had to adapt for they are ten minute rounds because ten minute rounds...it's hard...No time limit, then you can see the true warrior spirit."

