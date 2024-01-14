"He could end this" - Ex-UFC star shares insights on how Jon Jones could tactfully address Tom Aspinall's challenge

Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from his first UFC heavyweight title defense in November after tearing the tendon that connects the pectoral muscle to the bone.

Regardless, 'Bones' and UFC CEO Dana White have both remained adamant that he will still face Stipe Miocic in his return to the octagon. However, Tom Aspinall, who claimed the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295, has continued to angle for an opportunity to unify the belts.

Chael Sonnen, who challenged Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 159 and lost via first-round TKO, recently weighed in on how the latter can shut down the No. 1-ranked heavyweight. Sonnen stated:

"Jon could also end this by saying one word, which is no. 'No, I'm planning to do one more. My plans have not changed for you. I plan to fight Stipe Miocic, who's great. Stipe might be the one to bring me down. We'll find out that night, but he might not. That'd be another notch and it will be enough. My plans don't involve you.' He could do that."

"So, Jon Jones could come out and say, 'You're young and you're good and I'm not looking for that. No.' Or he could say, 'You suck. No.' But it would still be a definitive and he could end this. Or he could say, 'Yes. Let's stick with the plan. I have Stipe first and then I will come see you." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Sonnen compared the situation to Curtis Blaydes' call out of Daniel Cormier and the latter's ability to dismiss the matchup. While Aspinall has continued to angle for a bout against either Jones or Miocic, it appears that the two remain in line to fight when 'Bones' is healthy.

Jon Jones makes it clear that Stipe Miocic is his next opponent

Despite Tom Aspinall's consistent calls for the opportunity to face either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic, the heavyweight champion made it clear that his plans have not changed. Following a series of tweets from the No. 1-ranked heavyweight, 'Bones' responded by tweeting:

"My Stipe fight was booked well before yours came along, you weren’t even the back up fighter.. Trust me, you’re the one who is coming around here with the inflated ego and entitlement. That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet. All your fight did at Madison Square Garden was confused the fans.

"Good thing the UFC and it’s too long time standing champions are all on the same page. The UfC, Stipe and I have unfinished business, it’s really just that simple."

Jones added that him and Miocic have both signed 'massive contracts' for the bout. He noted that defeating the two-time heavyweight champion will do far more for his legacy than defeating an interim champion.