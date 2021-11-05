"He can't even put a sentence together" - Dillon Danis mocks Justin Gaethje after UFC 268 press conference

Dillon Danis fired shots at Justin Gaethje following the recently concluded UFC 268. He mocked Gaethje, saying that 'The Highlight' wasn't able to speak clearly at the press conference.

He said:

"how does the commission let Justin Gaethje fight, he can’t even put a sentence together"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis how does the commission let Justin Gaethje fight, he can’t even put a sentence together 😳 how does the commission let Justin Gaethje fight, he can’t even put a sentence together 😳

Dillon Danis, who signed with Bellator in 2017, is 2-0 in his professional MMA career. The jiu-jitsu specialist is a long-time training partner and friend of MMA icon Conor McGregor.

Like 'The Notorious', Danis is also known for his outspoken personality on social media and verbally disregarding fighters on Twitter. Danis also recently spoke about Khamzat Chimaev.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis give me khamzat he’s 🗑 give me khamzat he’s 🗑

Justin Gaethje is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268. In a fight that is expected to deliver action, Gaethje will look to seal his spot as the next contender for the lightweight title shot.

Justin Gaethje's opponent Michael Chandler enjoys a 1-1 record inside the UFC since his hyped arrival in 2021. After a thrilling debut where he knocked out Dan Hooker, 'Iron' lost to current lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira via TKO at UFC 262.

Justin Gaethje claims Michael Chandler will try to wrestle to avoid his striking in their fight

The fiery UFC 268 press conference saw some grudges come to life. Justin Gaethje explained why he believes Michael Chandler will shoot for the takedown first.

When asked about how he envisioned the fight going, 'The Highlight' said:

"He fights the same as I do. We both bring fireworks from the beginning. I know he's going to try to finish it first round but he's going to turn into a wrestler real quick, talking about taking steps backwards. We'll see who's the b**ch when je starts shooting for legs."

Watch the full UFC 268 press conference below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Utathya Ghosh