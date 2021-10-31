Dillon Danis calls out Khamzat Chimaev post latter's UFC 267 win; says 'Borz' is 'trash'

Dillon Danis attacked Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter after 'Borz' put on a dominating performance against Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Danis posted a tweet that read:

"give me khamzat, he's [trash]"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis give me khamzat he’s 🗑 give me khamzat he’s 🗑

Dillon Danis, who signed with Bellator in 2017, is 2-0 in his pro-MMA career. He is a long-time training partner and friend of MMA superstar Conor McGregor and is known for his outspoken personality on social media.

Khamzat Chimaev put on a dominating performance against Li Jingliang. He submitted 'The Leach' in the first round after taking him down in front of Dana White and Hasbulla Magomedov.

Jaja👑 @JajaBred Khamzat Chimaev having an in-fight natter with Dana White straight from the off...😧 #ufc267 Khamzat Chimaev having an in-fight natter with Dana White straight from the off...😧#ufc267 https://t.co/OzcfLY1QzQ

It took Chimaev just 3 minutes and 16 seconds to get past No.11-ranked Jingliang. He did so by putting the Chinese welterweight to sleep with a rear naked choke.

Chimaev also set a record for the highest total strike ratio (strikes landed to absorbed) in the UFC. He has landed 127 strikes so far while absorbing just 1 strike in return across his four UFC fights, making the ratio 127 to 1.

MMA By The Numbers



1. Khamzat Chimaev (127-to-1)

2. Cain Velasquez (4.45-to-1)

3. Chael Sonnen (3.37-to-1)

4. Merab Dvalishvili (3.33-to-1)



#UFC267 Highest total strike ratio (landed / absorbed) in UFC history, minimum 4 fights:1. Khamzat Chimaev (127-to-1)2. Cain Velasquez (4.45-to-1)3. Chael Sonnen (3.37-to-1)4. Merab Dvalishvili (3.33-to-1) Highest total strike ratio (landed / absorbed) in UFC history, minimum 4 fights:1. Khamzat Chimaev (127-to-1)2. Cain Velasquez (4.45-to-1)3. Chael Sonnen (3.37-to-1)4. Merab Dvalishvili (3.33-to-1)#UFC267

Apart from Khamzat Chimaev, Dillon Danis also went after Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis also fired shots at the commentary team on duty for UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

He claimed that Cormier appeared to favor his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammates on the event's preliminary card. In yet another tweet, Danis said:

"Very unprofessional @dc_mma such bias commentary towards your teammates only."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis very unprofessional @dc_mma such bias commentary towards your teammates only very unprofessional @dc_mma such bias commentary towards your teammates only

Alongside Cormier, the commentary team featured retired UFC lightweight fighter Paul Felder and staple play-by-play analyst Jon Anik.

AKA fighters Tagir Ulanbekov and Zubaira Tukhugov won their respective bouts at Saturday's unique non-pay-per-view numbered event. Rising UFC lightweight prospect and Khabib Nurmagomedov's prodigy Islam Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker via submission (kimura) in the first round.

Somos MMA @somosmma



El ruso

¡Al final terminó festejando con Hasbulla! 👑 🗣¡FIESTA DAGUETANÍ! 🎉🎉El ruso @MAKHACHEVMMA 🇷🇺 sometió con una gran kimura a @danthehangman 🇳🇿 y demostró que está para ir por el título ligero.¡Al final terminó festejando con Hasbulla! 👑 🗣¡FIESTA DAGUETANÍ! 🎉🎉El ruso @MAKHACHEVMMA 🇷🇺 sometió con una gran kimura a @danthehangman 🇳🇿 y demostró que está para ir por el título ligero.¡Al final terminó festejando con Hasbulla! 👑 https://t.co/7A6hniUmDd

In usual Dillon Danis style, the Bellator fighter posted a tweet to seemingly claim his superiority to the Dagestani. The tweet read:

"Islam couldn't touch me on my worst day."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis islam couldn’t touch me on my worst day. islam couldn’t touch me on my worst day.

