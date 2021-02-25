'He even won a round off Khabib, probably drunk off his whiskey' - Kevin Holland sticks up for Conor McGregor

UFC middleweight sensation Kevin Holland has weighed in on Conor McGregor's last three losses, including his high profile ones to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. The middleweight fighter believes McGregor thought way too ahead of himself instead of keeping his focus on the Dustin Poirier fight. He also said that McGregor's focus was not there ahead of the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

While speaking to Joe Rogan in a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Kevin Holland broke down Conor McGregor's last three losses and also mentioned how he managed to win a round against Khabib Nurmagomedov, while already being on the back of a loss to Floyd Mayweather.

However, Big Mouth added that The Notorious One was probably thinking about boxing Manny Pacquiao and had his focus on other ventures, instead of the rematch against Poirier.

"I think it’s time. Going to boxing and then coming over for his [Conor McGregor's] first fight back, fighting Khabib. Then you take time off and you come back and fight Cowboy. Then a pandemic comes. You get whole another year off and then you come back and you fight Dustin Poirier. Let’s think about his last few fight’s. You got Floyd Mayweather if not definitely the best defensive boxers of all time and one of the smartest boxers of all time, as far as how you did his career. And then you lose to Khabib, who many says the greatest 155 ever. Even one around against could be probably drunk off his wishkey as well. Then you got Dustin Poirier fight. I think he’s pretty serious about Dustin Poirier fight but i think at the same time, he’s thinking than what he was at the time. I think he’s thinking about boxing Manny Pacquiao and doing all these other things that he goes in there.”

Conor McGregor is likely to face Dustin Poirier for the third time

Conor McGregor could get another win over Dustin Poirier in his next octagon outing. UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the promotion will host a lightweight tournament and the two former lightweight titleholders could cross paths for the third time.