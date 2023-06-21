“He is every coach’s dream” - Henry Cejudo claims Jon Jones’ unpredictability would be too much for Francis Ngannou

Henry Cejudo recently expressed his belief that Jon Jones' unpredictability and versatile fighting style would pose a significant challenge for Francis Ngannou.

During the recent PFL 5 card in Atlanta, a thrilling moment unfolded as Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones unexpectedly crossed paths, reigniting the passionate speculation surrounding a potential showdown between these two formidable fighters. Although the chances of an immediate bout materializing between them are slim, the heavyweight titans locked eyes in a heated stare-down, heightening fans' anticipation for a potential future bout.

The much-anticipated super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou took an unfortunate turn when it was revealed that the Cameroonian had been unable to reach a new contract agreement with the UFC, leading to talks of the matchup dissipating.

However, former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo recently offered his insights on the hypothetical bout, confidently asserting that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion would assert dominance over 'The Predator':

"Jon Jones versus Francis Ngannou. We all saw the staredown... let's break them both down! Jon Jones' strengths- He can wrestle, he knows how to submit, he can defend, he was able to take down the Olympian Daniel Cormier. The most important part of Jon Jones is his unpredictability. "

Cejudo added:

"If I had to pick somebody, it's hard not to go with Jones. Too many tools, he knows how to win, he's every coach's dream. And I think that makes Jon Jones special."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera are expected to fight at UFC 292

Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera have been officially announced to collide at the highly anticipated UFC 292 event on August 19. This potential three-round spectacle will take place on the same card headlined by the bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

Speculation about the Cejudo-Vera matchup began circulating a few days ago when Cejudo dropped hints about his involvement in the UFC 292 card. 'Chito', coming off a closely contested split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in March, will undoubtedly seek redemption and a chance to elevate his standing in the division.

In contrast, 'The Messenger' made an impressive comeback to the octagon after a three-year absence at UFC 288 in May, fighting Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. Despite discounting the possibility of ring rust, Cejudo engaged in a tough bout with the champion but ultimately fell short, losing by a split decision.

