"He feels the pressure" - Francis Ngannou taunts Jon Jones after tense faceoff at PFL event

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones crossed paths during the PFL 5 card held in Atlanta last night, reigniting the fervent speculation surrounding a potential clash between the two fighters.

Despite the slim prospects of an actual bout materializing between Ngannou and Jones happening in the near future, the two heavyweights got involved in an intense stare-down, exchanging a few words throughout their meeting. Although the verbal exchange included Jones asserting, "you don't want no smoke," both fighters maintained a friendly demeanor, exchanging smiles as they conversed.

Their highly anticipated super fight was indefinitely postponed following the revelation that Francis Ngannou had failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with the UFC in January. 'The Predator' went on to make history by signing a groundbreaking deal with the PFL. Meanwhile, 'Bones' seized the opportunity and claimed the vacant UFC heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Following the highly charged faceoff, Francis Ngannou took to Twitter to taunt Jon Jones, he tweeted:

"He feels the pressure"

Check out the social media post below:

Francis Ngannou's tweet aimed at Jon Jones set off a wave of responses from fans and users, who eagerly joined the conversation to share their thoughts and emotions.

Twitter user @AKASHSAIKIA22 remarked:

"Video says otherwise."

Another user @OwoBalo stated:

"@francis_ngannou is a bad man.. that guy wanted to leave but you keep in telling him what you think he should know 🤣"

@KRNG_Chris reflected on Jon Jones's remark:

"I mean Jon wasn’t wrong. It’s going to take you more than 1-2 years to learn BJJ and how to wrestle at his level. His squeeze was insane against GANE. Can’t imagine against Francis."

@PrestigePrince9 disagreed with the Cameroonian's tweet:

"What pressure? He literally kept the same energy."

Twitter user @thekingofcolts reacted:

"This fight will come down to Francis ability to stop the takedown, I said the same thing about Stipe, If Francis couldn’t stop the take down, he’s not winning. He stopped the takedown and the rest was history. Now JBJ is a better grappler than Stipe."

Check some more reactions below:

fNst3Ve0 @fNst3Ve0 @francis_ngannou 🏽🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 @PFLMMA Respect between the 2 biggest MMA stars in the sport…🏽🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Respect between the 2 biggest MMA stars in the sport…✊🏽🫱🏽‍🫲🏾

T$nyds〽️ @ChopChop570 @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Your pause when he said "wrestle" tells the whole story my man... @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Your pause when he said "wrestle" tells the whole story my man...

ZeeShaan. @Zee7shaan_ @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA bro believe or not Jonny bones is scared look at his facial expression. he is overwhelmed by Francis size. don't get me wrong I really admire Jon jones but why he converted back to Christianity @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA bro believe or not Jonny bones is scared look at his facial expression. he is overwhelmed by Francis size. don't get me wrong I really admire Jon jones but why he converted back to Christianity

wolf @nomanners21 @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA 2 absolute lions please God make this fight happen somehow @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA 2 absolute lions please God make this fight happen somehow

🦍 🦍 @Abe2greatt @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Jon jones reminding Francis who the baddest really is. Greatness is pressure he feels that for sure @francis_ngannou @PFLMMA Jon jones reminding Francis who the baddest really is. Greatness is pressure he feels that for sure

