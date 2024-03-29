"He had every right to condemn me" - Igor Severino reacts to bite victim Andre Lima speaking up in his defense after DQ and UFC cut

The Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima matchup's aftermath has witnessed the former face widespread criticism. Severino bit Lima during their flyweight bout and resultantly lost via disqualification (DQ) at UFC Vegas 89 (March 23, 2024).

While many have lambasted him, Lima has seemingly expressed his sympathy for his opponent despite being bitten. Severino has now responded to his 'Mascote's' apparent gesture of kindness and support.

After the biting act, Severino was immediately cut from the UFC organization. Additionally, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has withheld his fight purse.

For his part, 'Mascote' appeared to take the Igor Severino bite incident in his stride. The 25-year-old was handed a $25,000 bonus by UFC CEO Dana White after the fiasco and got a tattoo on the bitten area, which read: "I got f**king bit bonus."

The Andre Lima bite tattoo piqued White's attention, and the UFC head honcho handed him another $25,000 bonus. It took Lima's cumulative bonus pay from the event to $50,000.

Lima further indicated that he disagrees with the UFC's decision to cut Severino from the UFC and hopes the latter's given another chance in the UFC. He even expressed willingness to face the 20-year-old in a rematch.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Igor Severino has now addressed 'Mascote's' support for him. The young fighter implied that he doesn't aim to face Lima in a rematch but would be open to serving as a sparring partner if the latter needs him to. Severino stated:

"He had every right to condemn me and to surf the wave of this moment, he's extending his hand to me. He's saying he doesn't want me to be cut... I can't express how much admiration I've gained from him, how much respect I've gained from him. Someone who was so honorable and graceful toward me, I just wish him the best things in the world."

"What he's doing for me, even if it doesn't end up changing anything with my situation with the UFC and this sport, it already means more than any other thing. He could be trampling on me and he's doing the opposite. People who should be with me are trying to bash me."

What's next for Igor Severino after bite fiasco with Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89?

Following the Igor Severino-Andre Lima fight at UFC Vegas 89, UFC boss Dana White issued a concise, immediate reaction, alluding to the major repercussions the fighter would face for his shocking actions. In a text to keviniole.com, White highlighted that a fight that was supposed to showcase two unbeaten up-and-comers ended with Severino's career probably tarnished.

Moreover, White warned about punitive measures from the NSAC for Igor Severino and the long-term adverse effects of his mixed martial arts career. Speaking of which, the consensus is that after the incident at UFC Vegas 89 and his ouster from the UFC, no other reputable MMA promotions are likely to hire Severino anytime soon.