"He will be remembered forever" - Fans in awe as Andre Lima's bizarre bite mark tattoo earns him extra $25K from Dana White

Andre Lima commemorated one of the weirdest moments in UFC history and fans were astonished at the turn of events.

'Dana White's Contender Series' standouts Lima and Igor Severino made their UFC debut at the recent UFC Vegas 89 event. Lima appeared to be getting the better of Severino in the early going and won Round 1 on two of three judges' scorecards.

In Round 2, Severino had Lima pressed against the cage and bit his arm while he held his fellow Brazilian from behind. Lima brought this to the referee's notice, who immediately stopped the action.

As a result, Severino lost the fight via disqualification and the UFC removed him from the roster. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Lima would be paid a $25,000 bonus for his troubles.

Lima uniquely handled the incident and got a tattoo on the spot where Severino bit him. The text in the tattoo read:

"I got f* bit bonus."

White was impressed with the Brazilian's move and took to Instagram story and announced that he would double Lima's bonus to $50,000. UFC commentator Laura Sanko reposted White's Instagram story on her X handle.

Fans were amused with the incident as it unfolded and shared their reactions on social media.

While sharing his thoughts on Severino's actions in a text message sent to Kevin Iole, White said:

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters. If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he's going to have real problems with the NSAC. [H/t: keviniole.com]"

Although unfortunate, intentional fouls have been witnessed inside the UFC octagon. In an incident in 2010, welterweight fighter Paul Daley infamously sucker-punched Josh Koschek after the final bell and was banned from the UFC with immediate effect.