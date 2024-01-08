"He fades at the end of rounds" - Former UFC champ predicts winner of much-anticipated KSI vs. Jake Paul clash

MMA great Demetrious Johnson recently shed light on different aspects of the potential Jake Paul vs. KSI boxing match.

KSI and Paul have been entangled in a fierce rivalry that is yet to materialize into a sanctioned boxing match. The influencer-turned-professional boxers have called each other out on several occasions over the last few years.

In August 2022, KSI even proposed a mega-fight between them at the iconic Wembley Stadium. However, the duo has been on completely different career trajectories and there is no possibility of the fight taking place, at least for now.

During a recent appearance on The W.A.D.E. Concept podcast, Johnson discussed how a potential eight to 10-round boxing match at a 185-pound weight between Paul and KSI could play out:

“Okay, I’ll get in the middle there. So, is there a rehydration clause? Is there all this other bulls*** in the clause, right? If I have to go at the 185, so KSI is coming up [in weight], I’ll give it to KSI because he should have the cardio advantage. Jake Paul’s gonna have to suck down to 185.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ further noted:

“Typically, Jake Paul does kind of fade at the end of the rounds. He’s not as explosive and neither is KSI. KSI does blow his wad when he’s doing that in and out bouncing, back and forth. So I’m gonna go with KSI because he doesn’t have to suck the weight to go up.”

Watch Johnson discuss the fight below (28:34):

KSI’s manager brutally trolls Jake Paul’s championship goals

Jake Paul’s boxing career was initially criticized for the perceived lack of competitive relevance.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ has progressed in terms of skills and competition faced. Paul has expressed the desire to become a boxing world champion and defeated boxer Andre August in his most recent outing.

KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, took a dig at Paul’s championship ambitions in light of USA Boxing’s new transgender policy. According to the rules, male boxers who transition to become female can compete in the female divisions under certain conditions.

While replying to boxing journalist Michael Benson’s post on X, Taylor suggested that Paul could become a boxing world champion if he fought in the female divisions:

“I want to apologize and retract my doubt in Jake Paul’s dreams to become world champion. It’s very possible now, You got this Joselyn Paul!!!”

