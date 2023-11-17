"He felt the diarrhea on that first bite" - Dustin Poirier's 'F**k it Friday' clip in place of Dana White invites hilarious trolls

This week's 'F**k it Friday' saw Dustin Poirier stepping in for UFC CEO Dana White.

'F**k It Friday' is a weekly series where the UFC chief explores unconventional food combinations and social media trends. The tradition originated when White saw a KFC donut fried chicken sandwich commercial, leading to the recreation of the concept by UFC chefs. As viewers encouraged more culinary experiments, 'F**k It Friday' became a recurring and entertaining event.

However, this week, 'The Diamond' took on the role of the chef, crafting a unique blend of hot sauce ice cream and chicken wings infused with his own brand of Louisiana-style hot sauce.

Fans swiftly responded to Dustin Poirier's culinary experiment, offering a myriad of amusing reactions.

"Dustin Poirier said I wanna fight, Dana said best I can do is F it Friday."

"Hot sauce ice cream? Then dip the wing in it???? 🤢"

"If you’re lactose intolerant you definitely need to try this 😆"

"He felt the diarrhea on that first bite"

"If you want to clear your guts right out make sure to try this."

"Setting up 'Sh*t on yourself Saturday' 😂"

"Tasteless. No combination 🙄🙄🙄"

"GET THIS MAN OFF MY TV NOW😭"

"just for this i hope dustin never wins the belt"

Dustin Poirier eyes possible comeback at UFC 300

Dustin Poirier hasn't officially established a specific timeline for his return to the octagon. However, the lightweight expressed keen interest in participating in the promotion's next significant card, UFC 300, if given the opportunity.

After suffering a devastating knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in July at UFC 291, 'The Diamond' has his sights set on the upcoming UFC 300 targetted for April 2024.

During his recent interview with MMA Fighting, Poirier stated:

"My current mindset, I'd fight in six weeks, I’d fight in eight weeks if the fight made sense and I was excited about it. But other than that, I think a chance to fight on UFC 300 is a big deal."

He added:

"I've been in the UFC since UFC 125 and I missed 200. I know I’m not gonna be around for 400, so it's kind of a cool opportunity if it comes together, but I honestly have no clue of my return date or time frame, but UFC 300 is enticing."

Check out Poirier's comments below (from 6:55):