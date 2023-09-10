“He finally talks when Danis is silenced” - Logan Paul's comments on Dillon Danis' body shot triggers mixed reactions from MMA fans

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled for a six-round exhibition boxing match on Oct. 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Ever since the fight was announced in July, Danis and 'The Maverick' have been engaging in verbal sparring. This stems from Danis continually sharing personal photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, with her previous partners.

Logan Paul recently critiqued a video of 'El Jefe' in a sparring session within the squared circle. Paul didn't hold back, offering some pointed remarks about Danis' boxing abilities.

Fans responded to the video with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Logan talks alot for being a mid boxer…"

Another wrote:

"Girl submits restraining order and Logan starts clapping back, interesting…"

"Yea sure, he finally talks when Danis is silenced. Wonder why tbh"

"Logan hasn’t even been boxing for that long and he’s acting like he’s a legend 🤦🏻"

"Why doesn't LP ask Nina about body shots?"

"Tbh Logan can’t throw a good punch either, he does those weird slap punches"

"Logan carrying far too much weight, he’s gonna gas."

Dillon Danis is willing to settle his dispute with Logan Paul's fiancée

Dillon Danis is open to resolving his legal dispute with Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, but with a specific condition. Agdal sued 'El Jefe' and sought a restraining order, alleging that he posted explicit content about her online without her consent.

Danis recently tweeted that he's willing to settle with Agdal. He referenced Paul's CryptoZoo project, which allegedly scammed investors. Danis said that he'd agree to settle only if all the money Agdal receives from her lawsuit goes to the alleged victims of the CryptoZoo project:

"The only way I would settle with Nina Agdal is if every dollar she receives from me goes to the victims of Cryptozoo."

