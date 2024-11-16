"He gave me Ronda Rousey feels with how he was acting" - Fans react as Jon Jones shakes Stipe Miocic's hand at UFC 309 final faceoffs

It appears as though Jon Jones respects Stipe Miocic after all. Despite multiple attempts at trash-talking and making their UFC 309 heavyweight title fight personal, 'Bones' ultimately shook hands with the two-time UFC heavyweight king during their final face-off.

As Jones approached Miocic after standing on the scale, the challenger offered his open hand, which Jones decided to shake. The body language during this face-off is noteworthy: Miocic is stone-faced, looking straight at Jones, while 'Bones' couldn't seem to decide where to focus his eyes.

Perhaps the champion was taken off guard by Miocic's offer of a handshake despite being turned down yesterday at the press conference.

Trending

Fans are loving this show of respect between the two. One fan commented on the above post:

"I like that! He gave me Ronda Rousey feels with how he was acting. Glad he’s got himself straight"

Another fan wrote:

"Sorry I wasn't myself before ahh handshake"

Comments on the video. [Image credit: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Jon Jones considers the fight against Stipe Miocic "very personal" due to the latter calling him a "b*tch"

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic were seemingly respectful towards one another entering fight week, but 'Bones' has since singled out some of Miocic's past comments and used them as fuel. When asked where this bad blood came from, Jones pointed out something Miocic said in the UFC 309 'Countdown' preview that upset him.

'Bones' apparently got offended by the former heavyweight champion calling him a "b*tch" during one of the clips in the 'Countdown' episode. However, it must be pointed out that Miocic said it as a response to being called out himself.

At the pre-fight presser, Jones said:

"I feel like Stipe [Miocic] has this, you know, 'Everyone likes first responders.' I actually respect men and women in the armed forces and law enforcement and things like that. So I made it a point to try to be respectful to him."

He added:

"There's been two scenarios now. First scenario he said my kids will never look at me like I'm an *sshole. That was a direct attack at me and my family and my relationship with my kids. Second attack was him calling me a b*tch. So the respect is a little bit out the window and we'll see that on Saturday... It's very personal to me, yes."

Miocic responded by defending himself, saying that he doesn't remember ever addressing Jones' kids. He also said that he only uttered the word "b*tch" to defend himself from Jones' verbal attacks. He did, however, say, "I'm sorry."

Watch their interaction below (6:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback