"He should get a shot in Eagle FC" - 'Platinum' Mike Perry pitches name of former UFC fighter to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Mike Perry recently suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov should consider signing former UFC fighter Alex Nicholson to his promotion.

Nicholson won the Titan FC heavyweight title in his most recent fight against Oscar Sosa at the Titan FC 78 event. 'The Spartan' dropped his opponent and then locked in a D'Arce choke to get the win.

Will @ChillemDafoe After taking another extended break for a low blow, Oscar Sosa is immediately dropped by Alex Nicholson who sinks in a slick D’arce choke to win the Titan FC HW belt at #TitanFC78 After taking another extended break for a low blow, Oscar Sosa is immediately dropped by Alex Nicholson who sinks in a slick D’arce choke to win the Titan FC HW belt at #TitanFC78 https://t.co/s5PLu3t0I6

Perry was impressed by the 32-year-old's performance and suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov sign 'The Spartan' to his promotion. 'Platinum' wrote in his Twitter post:

"Hey @TeamKhabib, @spartanlife32 won his fight tonight at heavyweight by darce choke after knocking down his opponent. That is what mma is about, he should get a shot in #EagleFc."

Nicholson has fought in organizations like the UFC and PFL MMA in his professional career. In his four-fight UFC career, the American Top Team Orlando trainee managed to win only one fight.

He fought the likes of Jack Hermansson, Sam Alvey, Misha Cirkunov and Devon Clark inside the octagon and earned a knockout finish over Clark.

Nurmagomedov's promotion, Eagle FC, is home to former UFC fighters like Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez and Junior dos Santos.

Mike Perry is set to take on Michael 'Venom' Page next in BKFC

Mike Perry is set to take on Bellator star Michael 'Venom' Page in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in his next fight at BKFC 27 on August 20.

Page is one of the most skilled strikers in the entire MMA community. However, this will be the first time 'MVP' will try bare knuckle fighting.

Perry, meanwhile, made his BKFC debut in February and earned a win against Julian Lane.

The former UFC welterweight parted ways with the world's premier MMA organization after his loss to Daniel Rodriguez in April 2021. He had an extended run in the promotion, having fought 15 times. His record in the UFC was 7-8.

However, 'Platinum' was rarely in a boring fight and always entertained the fans whenever he was in action.

Mike Perry has now found a new home in his career and has a tough upcoming fight against Michael 'Venom' Page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far