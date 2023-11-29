"He gets another $15,000" - Dana White reveals $30,000 challenge to help transform a "300 lbs" Full Send podcast crew member

Dana White and the NELK Boys, with whom the UFC CEO has collaborated before, have a well-known friendship. White recently appeared on the latest episode of the group's FULL SEND podcast, where he discussed several topics, including a $30,000 challenge for one of its crew members.

The moment White set foot on the podcast set, he was asked about the lack of discipline exhibited by one of the FULL SEND crew members regarding weight loss. To that, the UFC CEO said that he believes that money is the greatest motivating factor, and revealed that he offered the crew member $30,000 to lose weight, saying (at 5:55 minutes):

"So I made a bet with him for 10 G's, right, that he could get down to... 15,15 G's, that he could get down 25 pounds. Boom, he hit it. He did it. But that first 25, when you're 5 foot f***ing 6, 300 pounds, is easy to f***ing lose. So he does it. Then we do another bet to get him to the next level, and the day is coming up."

Unfortunately, the unnamed crew member expressed doubts about making weight at the expected date, causing Dana White to push it back to December:

"I'm supposed to see him in New York and he starts blowing my assistant up, saying he's not gonna make the weight and I'm like, what the f***? You mean he's not going to make the weight? This is bullsh*t. So we get him on the phone, so we readjusted the bet to the December show. When he shows up in December, you have to weigh, what, 230 and you get what? So if he weighs 230 pounds, he gets another $15,000."

It isn't the first time that Dana White has gifted the NELK Boys with large sums of money, as he previously gifted $250,000 to Kyle Forgeard for his birthday, which drew attention both from White's supporters and his detractors.

Dana White potentially leaks Kevin Holland vs. Michael 'Venom' Page

A week ago, Dana White was part of yet another FULL SEND podcast episode, during which a massive fight for UFC 297 was seemingly leaked. Michael 'Venom' Page, a former Bellator star, is currently a free agent and has expressed an interest in signing with the UFC.

Expand Tweet

During White's appearance on the FULL SEND podcast, a glimpse at his matchmaking board seems to have revealed that Kevin Holland is scheduled to welcome Michael 'Venom' Page to the octagon at UFC 297. The UFC, however, has not made any official announcements.