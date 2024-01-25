"He was getting bored to death" - Fans react as old clip of Shavkat Rakhmonov training with Khabib Nurmagomedov emerges on X

A video showcasing UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov training under the guidance of Khabib Nurmagomedov a few years ago is doing the rounds online.

The MMA page 'Spinnin Backfist' on X recently shared an old clip featuring 'Nomad' in a training session with Nurmagomedov. The footage depicted 'The Eagle' imparting his expertise in blending wrestling and striking techniques seamlessly.

The video captured the interest of numerous MMA enthusiasts, prompting a variety of responses.

"How can Shavkat lose? I see no flaws in his game whatsoever. He has an iron chin, great grappling. I’ll pray for the WW division."

"Khamzat needs to train with team Khabib to get his gas tank up… I know he’s dealing with health issues as well."

"He probably left because he was getting bored to death. Thankfully he doesn’t fight like the rest."

"Watching clips of Khabib teaching striking is always comedy... and this coming from a Khabib fan"

The late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of the UFC Hall of Famer, was also present in Rakhmonov's corner during his MMA debut. In a dated video, believed to be from 2014, Rakhmonov can be seen embracing Nurmagomedov following his victory.

Rakhmonov has certainly made an impact in the welterweight division with his perfect record, having secured victories in all six of his octagon appearances thus far. His last fight at UFC 296 in December 2023 resulted in a submission victory over former title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Shavkat Rakhmonov emerges as the top bet for potential showdown with Leon Edwards

Per betting sites, Shavkat Rakhmonov has the best chance of dethroning welterweight king Leon Edwards.

Despite Edwards' impressive track record as champion, which includes victories over Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, a recent report by Low Kick MMA indicates that he is a +180 underdog in a potential fight against Rackmonov. Meanwhile, 'Nomad' opened up as a betting favorite at -210.