"He would give me 3 out of 5" - Usman Nurmagomedov reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to him after Bellator 269 win over Patrik Pietila 

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't known for mincing his words. Despite Usman Nurmagomedov picking up a seemingly flawless victory at Bellator 269, 'The Eagle' pointed out the errors his cousin made during the fight.

In an interview with RT Sport MMA, Usman Nurmagomedov revealed what Khabib told him about his performance against Patrik Pietila.

"Yes, I could hear everything Khabib was telling me. Thanks a lot for the congratulations. Well, I think he'd give me a 3 out of 5. I made a lot of mistakes even though it might look like a flawless performance, I've made a lot of mistakes. So I think it would be 3. I have a lot of things to improve on."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's post-fight interview below:

Usman Nurmagomedov picked up an impressive first-round submission victory against Patrik Pietila at Bellator 269. Usman was fluid with his grappling, and his opponent looked clueless once the fight went to the ground. With the win, Usman extended his undefeated record to 14-0.

Who will Usman Nurmagomedov fight next?

When Khabib Nurmagomedov was just a few fights old in the UFC, he started calling out big names in the promotion to push himself further up the lightweight ranks. When asked if he'd follow in the footsteps of his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov said that he doesn't follow other fighters but wants to take on ranked contenders in the future.

"To be honest, I don't really follow any opponents. I would fight anybody from top 15 - anybody they will give me. I don't really care. I can't give you any particular names - I just don't follow them that much."

However, there's one man who Usman Nurmagomedov wants to smash inside the cage - Irish lightweight Peter Queally. Queally is also ranked higher than Usman, giving the Dagestani a chance to hit two birds with one stone.

